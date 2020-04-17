After closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Raven Nest Golf Course is reopening to the public.
Raven Nest is set to resume business operations Saturday, and will be taking additional precautions to help protect golfers and employees. This follows a recent statement released by Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office which states, “a person is not prohibited from playing or practicing golf on property that remains open to the person (such as by holding a membership and/or reserving a tee time), but the person should follow the CDC guidelines.”
The course closed on April 10, in accordance with a stay-home order issued by Walker County Judge Danny Pierce. Before that, Raven Nest had made several adjustments in response to the coronavirus — including closing the 19th Hole Café and removing bunker rakes, water coolers and divot sand bottles.
New precautions include closing the driving range to assist with social distancing, requiring everyone to have their own cart and moving tee times to 20 minutes apart. The course has also been working throughout the week to obtain masks for all staff and utilize the window for payment and services to avoid individuals having to come inside the clubhouse.
Elkins Lake Country Club has also reopened with similar precautions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.