While the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has put many aspects of everyday life on hold, golfers in Huntsville have been able to find some sense of normalcy.
Raven Nest Golf Club — a daily-fee course operated by the Sam Houston State PGA Golf Management program — has become a popular escape in recent weeks for those seeking recreation in the age of social distancing.
“We have actually seen an increase in our rounds since the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Dr. Rich Ballinger, a PGA Master Professional and the director of SHSU’s golf management program. “We have experienced some good weather lately and many people have decided to spend some time playing golf and enjoying the weather. I think that golf is a fairly easy sport to social distance and relatively low-risk to your health as long as proper precautions are taken.”
Raven Nest has made a handful of adjustments since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in an attempt to keep employees and visitors as safe as possible.
In addition to routine cleaning and sanitization of the golf shop and golf carts, the course has closed the 19th Hole Café, while removing bunker rakes (golfers are instructed to play the ball up), water coolers and divot sand bottles. Golfers are encouraged to ride in separate golf cars if not playing with someone they reside with, and the cups on the greens have been modified so that golfers do not have to touch the flagstick or hole when retrieving their ball.
With water coolers off the course and the 19th Hole Café temporarily closed, Raven Nest has also waived its rule prohibiting outside beverages.
“I would encourage people to bring their own beverages out to the golf course when they play,” Ballinger added. “As I mentioned, our 19th Hole Café is closed and our water coolers have been removed from the golf course. We will be waving the rule of no outside beverages on the course and will allow golfers to bring their own until we reopen the 19th Hole Café and put water coolers back on the golf course.”
Given that golf is unlike other sports that involve direct personal contact, Ballinger notes that a trip to the course is “relatively safe as long as proper precautions are taken.”
“Golf is a great way to get outside, enjoy the weather, get some exercise, spend some time with friends or family — at a distance — and take a temporary reprieve from what’s going on in the world right now,” he said.
SHSU students and alumni, as well as state employees, are eligible for discounted green fees. Call (936) 294-4653 for information on daily rates.
