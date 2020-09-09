Rangers stadium to host rodeo's World Series

ARLINGTON — Globe Life Field will be the host site for pro rodeo's equivalent of the World Series.
The 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is scheduled for Dec. 3-12 at the venue, which is best known for being the new home field for Texas Rangers baseball.
The National Finals traditionally features the top 15 in each event on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association circuits.
Since 1985, the world's top postseason pro rodeo has been conducted at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus in Las Vegas.
But this year, officials decided that Las Vegas no longer is a feasible option as a host site for the event amid the coronavirus pandemic. If the WNFR were held in Las Vegas this year, it would have to be a TV only event with no fans.
With that in mind, the PRCA began searching for another city to host the 2020 National Finals. In a nationwide survey conducted last month by the PRCA and Las Vegas Events, fans overwhelmingly said they want to attend this year’s NFR regardless of location.
According to prorodeo.com, the survey received more than 40,000 responses and nearly 80 percent said they’d travel to the NFR. Also, most fans would prefer to watch the event in Texas.
Globe Life Field seats more than 40,000 fans for Texas Rangers games. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, sports venues in Texas are allowed up to 50% fan capacity according to Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide order.
Under those guidelines, Globe Life Field would seat about 20,000 for the National Finals Rodeo with social distancing. That's comparable to the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas that seats more than 17,000 for rodeo performances.
“The silver lining is we’ve been in Vegas for a long time and I’m excited to see a new venue,” said 2015 world champion saddle bronc rider Jacobs Crawley of Stephenville who chairs the PRCA’s board. “Something new always has a new level of excitement behind it. Even though it’s stressful because it’s something new, it’s going to be exciting.”
Crawley, a nine-time NFR qualifier (2011-19), said the Las Vegas-based NFR traditionally draws lots of Texans and they would welcome the rodeo being closer to home.
“When I was in Vegas, it always seemed like I knew so many people who were from Texas who were just walking around the Strip,” he said. “I’m from Stephenville and I’ve lived in Boerne (Texas) and it seems like both of those towns were just out there during the NFR. If seems like everybody packed up and went west. Given the circumstances, if we can’t have it out there (in Las Vegas), they will have an easier commute if it ends up being in Texas this year.”
Dave Appleton, the 1988 world all-around champion from Fort Worth who serves as a TV sports commentator for the Cowboy Channel, said the Dallas-Fort Worth area is ideal because of its central geographical location.
“Put a pin in the center of DFW and then go out 300 miles and draw a circle and then see how many people you can draw in that circle,” he said. “That will cover as far west as Midland/Odessa; as far north as Wichita, Kansas; as far east as Jackson, Mississippi; south, all the way to the Mexican border; and all of the way down to Houston.
“A 300-mile trip people will drive,” he added. “Where else can you go and put that same point and get a full 300-mile diameter to pull those people in? It’s an international destination, flights coming in all over the world. You have hotels. I don’t think anywhere else draws that same circle.”
Tutor riding tough
Two-time National Finals qualifier Bill Tutor of Huntsville clinched the bareback riding title at the Sept. 5-6 Living Legends Pro Rodeo in Henryetta, Oklahoma. He turned in a score of 82 aboard the bronc River's Ghost that's owned by Pete Carr who is from Dallas and owns a rodeo stock ranch in the Athens area.
Steer Roping update
Sixteen-time National Finals Steer Roping qualifier Vin Fisher Jr. of Andrews tied for first in the steer roping second round at the Henryetta rodeo with a 9.1. He's ranked No. 4 in the PRCA's 2020 steer roping world standings.
Fisher's brother, J. Tom, who also is from Andrews, clinched the average title with a two-run time of 19.1. He's ranked No. 8 in the 2020 steer roping world race.
— — —
Brett Hoffman, a Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame member, has written a rodeo column for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram over the past quarter-century. Email him at bchoffman777@earthlink.net.
