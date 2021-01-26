The Texas Rangers released information on Tuesday on 29 college and high school games it will host at Globe Life Field in the last two weeks of February, including Sam Houston's February 24 game against Texas State.
The Rangers will host the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown on opening weekend with three Big 12 and three SEC teams taking part in the weekend. They will follow that up with two midweek nights the following week with UT Arlington vs Tarleton and Oklahoma vs Stephen F. Austin scheduled for Tuesday, followed by the Kats vs Texas State and Oklahoma vs UT Arlington on Wednesday.
Sam Houston is set for a 4:00 p.m. first pitch at Globe Life Field against the Bobcats.
Single-day general admission tickets are priced at $15 and can be purchased in advance at TexasRangers.com/collegebaseball. A single-day ticket will be good for both games on that day.
All 2021 college and high school games at Globe Life Field will be streamed live by FloSports with pricing available.
Globe Life Field opened in March 2020 and is the home of Major League Baseball's Texas Rangers, which played 30 games in the park without fans in the abbreviated 2020 season. The facility then hosted 16 MLB neutral site postseason games in the National League Division (3) and Championship (7) Series and the World Series (6). Games in the final two playoff rounds were played in front of approximately 11,500 fans per game, the maximum capacity allowed by MLB.
Designed with a retractable roof to be a premier multipurpose sports and entertainment venue, Globe Life Field was the home of more than 60 high school graduations in May and June and most recently hosted the 10-night Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from December 3-12 with sellout crowds of 14,500 per performance.
All tickets for college and high school games at Globe Life Field are considered General Admission tickets. Upon arrival at Globe Life Field, open seats will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. In an effort to promote social distancing, every other row and select seats will be blocked. All college and high school games at Globe Life Field will require facial coverings, social distancing, as well as other enhanced safety and health measures. In an effort to enhance public safety, Globe Life Field will be enforcing a no bag policy. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, including diaper bags, after proper inspection. All Globe Life Field concessions will be cashless and offer pre-packaged food and beverage options.
These health and safety protocols are similar to those that were in place for the Major League Baseball Postseason, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and the Texas High School Football Playoffs.
