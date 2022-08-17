NEW WAVERLY — After a match that went a full five sets, New Waverly volleyball fell short against Kountze despite holding the advantage going into the fourth set. The sets would go 21-25, 25-22, 25-16, 19-25 and 7-15.
Kountze would rally from a 2-1 to win sets 4 and 5 to clinch the match win.
New Waverly opened the match flat in set 1. The Lionettes opened the match on a 7-3 run and never yielded. The Lady Dogs would make a push late in the set to make it 18-15 and eventually tied at 20. However, Kountze won the set 25-21.
One thing that showed for New Waverly was the ability to play from behind and with effort. The Lady Dogs would come out of the set loss with a 7-0 run. New Waverly would then run the score up to 10-2 before Kountze found a surge scoring eight out of the next 13 points to make it 15-10 in favor of New Waverly.
Kountze would make it 17-16 before the Lady Dogs won the set.
New Waverly would have the complete opposite thing in set 3. Kountze would take a quick 5-0 lead. However, New Waverly would flip the script and score 12 of the next 15 points to hold a 12-8 lead, which they never lost.
Set 4 also proved to be another exciting round of volleyball. New Waverly would open the set strong, taking a strong lead but letting Kountze back in the set. The Lionetts would erase a 7-1 score to tie the set at 10.
New Waverly would then drop the next two sets as they were unable to recover from the slide.
The Lady Dogs will continue their season Thursday as they will compete in the Groveton tournament. They will return home on Aug. 26 for a home match-up against Franklin. Varsity will start at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.