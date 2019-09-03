Last fall, Huntsville’s community rallied together around the Hornet football team’s deepest playoff run in 28 years.
A local organization is doing their part to kickstart the excitement right off the bat this season.
The Huntsville Hornet Quarterback Club helped the team launch its 2019 campaign last month with the first-ever Hornet Kickoff event at the high school football field. There wasn’t an empty seat in the stands, and with the season underway, the club has more exciting events planned for the coming weeks.
“It’s showing the boys our support and that we’re here for them when it comes time for these games,” President Brandy McLerran said.
In addition to the kickoff event, the club will be hosting a pair of pregame tailgates at Bowers Stadium this month. The first will be Friday prior to the Hornets’ game against Port Neches-Groves, with the second scheduled for the September 27 district opener against A&M Consolidated.
“We’re going to kick off at about 6 p.m. and go on for about an hour,” McLerran added. “We’ll have sausag on a stick, spirit gear for sale and any sport or club is welcome to set up a table and sell their stuff as well. It’s just to get in the spirit and get in the game.
“PNG travels a big crowd no matter where they go, so we want to be able to pack our stands for that game. A&M Consolidated is our district opener, and we want to start district with a bang, so why not start it with a tailgate as well?”
The club is also selling an array of spirit gear items at the concession stands during home games at all levels.
“We have official Hornet spirit gear at the concession stand at the high school,” McLerran said. “We have women’s Nike shirts, we have regular grey t-shirts and we have men’s polos. We also have a black long sleeve shirt that we sell ... as well as the official coach’s cap.”
The Huntsville Hornet Quarterback Club meets Mondays at 6 p.m. at the Joe Clements Fieldhouse on a weekly or bi-weekly basis, depending on schedules. Membership is open to anyone, with a cost of $10 for individuals and $25 for a family.
