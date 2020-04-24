Coming off one of the most prolific track and field seasons in school history, Alpha Omega Academy started 2020 in dominant fashion. Unfortunately, we’ll never know the full potential of what was poised to be another historic run.
Just like the rest of the spring student-athletes in Texas, the Lions and Lady Lions had their season cut short by the COVID-19 outbreak.
TAPPS put all competitions on hold in mid-March, clinging onto hopes that they could return before the end of the 2019-20 academic year. But with Governor Greg Abbott announcing last week that schools would remain closed for the rest of the semester, that possibility slipped away.
“It's a disappointment,” Alpha Omega head coach Charlotte Collier said. “I don't know any athlete in high school, college or junior high that isn’t saddened by the lack of opportunity to play sports. It's truly a blessing and it's a joyful thing. People usually play sports because they love it, and when something you love is taken away, it carries some sort of sadness.”
With a driven group of seniors — Matthew Dematos, Leah Bwolf, Natalie Rex, Jaden Varieur and Alex Shamas — as well as a state champion in Jessica Kohers and a handful of returning medalists, Alpha Omega was built for success.
“We got really excited for this year,” Rex said. “I worked out everyday ever since volleyball ended to get ready for it. Everything started out really great … then this whole outbreak started, and we just never went back.”
Collier’s husband, former Sam Houston State University track coach Curtis Collier, joined the team this season and had already begun to make his impact. Building off last year’s third-place overall finish — a school record — at the TAPPS 2A State Championships, the Lady Lions found themselves atop the rankings in a plethora of events when everything came to a halt. The boys had several top contenders too.
“It was exciting and it showed promise of good things yet to come. I told our athletes, 'Hopefully we'll have a season next year so we can finish what we started,'” Collier said.
“We were leading the state on the girls side in nine events, so there are lots of state champions and medalists that are sitting at home. On the boys side, I was looking forward to Wade Williams coming out and doing the high jump. He had a potential to win it, and Cole Garrison was going to be ready to throw shot put and discus after coming back from an injury. I was really excited.”
The cancelation of the season didn’t only end state title hopes. For Dematos, a 2019 state finalist in the 300-meter hurdles, it meant losing out on the chance to compete alongside his brother Daniel for the first time.
“We had been excited to run together for several years,” he said. “This was his freshman year, so we were going to have that opportunity for the first time. We were working out together ... and then we got the news that everything was going to be shut down. We had that hope and kept pushing, but now we realize that we're never going to get that chance.”
While there’s no healing the heartbreak of a lost senior season, Rex takes solace in knowing that she accomplished a lifelong dream at last year’s state meet in Waco.
She won gold in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, setting school records in both. And nobody can ever take that away.
“Going into high school, my dream was to make it to state,” Rex said. “I got that last year, and I can always carry that with me.”
