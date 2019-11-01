A pair of local teams will take the field tonight in games that could shape their respective division races.
First-place Alpha Omega heads on the road to Conroe Covenant Christian in a 1 vs. 2 matchup set to kick off at 7 p.m. The Lions, who are on a six-game winning streak, currently hold a half-game lead over the Cougars.
Meanwhile, New Waverly will also travel away from home, looking to keep its postseason hopes alive. The Bulldogs have lost the first three games of a top-heavy district schedule, but can get back to the playoffs with wins at Hemphill and Kountze the next two weeks. The Dogs face will Hemphill first, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
