March Madness has been replaced by March Sadness, with almost all sports being cancelled or suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. But fortunately for sports fans, the coronavirus hasn’t cancelled an endless stream of content.
Whether you’re an avid podcast listener or just arriving to the party, this sports hiatus is a perfect chance to catch up on the audio tales you’ve been missing.
Here are a few suggestions to help you pass the time until your favorite team returns to the playing field:
Sports Wars
With 14 seasons to choose from, Sports Wars has something to offer seemingly every sports junkie.
The show takes a deep dive into some of the biggest rivalries in sports history, from Michael Jordan vs. Isiah Thomas to the Red River Shootout between Texas and Oklahoma. I got hooked instantly, starting with season one’s seven-episode exploration of the unique relationship between Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
Gladiator
“Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez” captivated Netflix viewers this January — and if the three-part documentary series wasn’t enough, you happen to be in luck.
In this podcast, the Boston Globe’s Spotlight Team — best known for its investigation into the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse scandal — uncovers exclusive documents, audio and interviews that bring unparalleled insight into one of the most unique sports stories to ever unfold. The seven-episode podcast takes listeners on a roller coaster that explores the events that led Aaron Hernandez from high school phenom to NFL superstar to convicted murderer.
While the story centers around a sports figure, Spotlight’s involvement provides a unique look into the human nature of Hernandez’s rise and fall.
30 for 30
It’s difficult to envision a sports fan that hasn’t heard of ESPN’s iconic documentary series, but did you know there’s a 30 for 30 podcast as well?
Some seasons feature single-episode storylines — such as the first all-women expedition to the North Pole and the story of New Orleans through the lens of the Louisiana Superdome. There are also season-long deep dives on scandals involving Bikram yoga and disgraced former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling.
The Sneak
As an avid podcast listener, I’ve been waiting for an excuse to start The Sneak. And with the sports world on hold, it looks like that time has finally arrived.
From USA Today and podcast giant Wondery, which also brings you Gladiator and Sports Wars, The Sneak tells the story of a football hero turned bank robber that shook the high school sports community in the Pacific Northwest. This is a new podcast that launched in late 2019 and aims to explore the intersection of true crime and sports.
Draft Dudes
Sporting events might be on hold, but NFL offseason speculation isn’t. And with the NFL Draft — as of right now — a little over a month away, it only makes sense to point you in the direction of two of the most passionate draft analysts in the business.
Like the podcast title suggests, Draft Dudes hosts Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino are a couple of dudes that love football, and seamlessly blend friendly banter with sharp analysis. Joe was my go-to draft analyst during my college days hosting Radio DePaul’s NFL talk show, and I can personally attest that he is one of the hardest working individuals in the business.
The duo also produces online content at TheDraftNetwork.com.
Pardon My Take
While not your traditional sports podcast, there might not be a better way to take your mind off the sports shutdown than listening to Pardon My Take.
The show has ranked at or near the top of the iTunes charts since its inception in 2016, with the versatility of hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter being a large reason why. The duo captures the essence of what it means to be a fan and in many ways resembles how we talk sports among friends while enjoying a drink — or two or three — at the bar. The show does a good job of poking fun at the aspects of sports and media that are often taken too seriously, and the hosts have an uncanny knack for bringing out a human side of high-profile guests that many of us have never witnessed.
Listeners should be warned that the podcast does feature crude humor and explicit language at times. But it’s all in good fun, and frankly, is something many of us could use given the serious nature of everything going on in the world around us.
The Pat McAfee Show
Admittedly, I’ve only consumed The Pat McAfee Show — perhaps the hottest rising sports podcast of the past year — in bits and pieces, but that will be changing now.
Much like Pardon My Take, this podcast blends humor, sports analysis and unique conversations with well-known guests. It’s hosted by one-of-a-kind ESPN personality and former NFL punter Pat McAfee, so a dull moment is simply not an option.
For the Sam Houston State football fans out there, last Monday’s show features an exclusive interview with Bearkat great and 17-year NFL veteran Josh McCown.
The Sean Salisbury Show
Huntsville residents might have difficulty picking up Houston stations on the radio dial, but the majority of the city’s sports talk shows are available on-demand via podcast. One in particular that stands out at the moment is The Sean Salisbury Show on SportsTalk 790.
With no games to discuss, former NFL quarterback and longtime sports media fixture Sean Salisbury plans to do a daily series spotlighting stadium and facility workers that have been impacted drastically by the cancellation and suspension of various sports seasons.
Book of Basketball 2.0
The NBA season is suspended, but the podcast reincarnation of Bill Simmons’ New York Times bestseller is here to help fill the void.
Book of Basketball 2.0 is a relatively new podcast from The Ringer in which Simmons plays off his 2009 book, breaking down some of the NBA’s most important storylines. Through commentary, interviews and analysis, the podcast aims to explore how the league has changed over the past decade — and what lies ahead.
Item Insider
You can get your local sports fix by subscribing to The Item’s own podcast — Item Insider. While some of our previous interviews are time sensitive, others such as recent conversations with Sam Houston State athletics director Bobby Williams, Huntsville baseball coach Justin Jennings and Bearkat football coach K.C. Keeler are very much evergreen.
Our latest episode was recorded in Katy following the cancellation of the Southland Conference basketball tournaments, as McNeese beat writer David Berry and I attempted to find words to describe an unprecedented 48 hours in the world of sports.
You can listen, download and subscribe at itemonline.com/pods.
