In the latest episode of The Item Insider Podcast, Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern joins the show to discuss the upcoming season, his journey in football and more. Also hear from KAGS sports reporter Mike Lucas and Port Arthur News sports editor I.C. Murrell, who provide insight on some of the Hornets' biggest games in 2019.
Go to itemonline.com/pods for more episodes, as well as ways to listen, download and subscribe to the podcast.
