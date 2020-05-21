In early March, Sam Houston State head football coach K.C. Keeler sat down with The Item for an exclusive interview to discuss the start of spring practice and how the team’s roster was shaping up.
Just a few things have changed since then.
Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has shaken up the sports world — and although the return of sports seems much more promising than it did a month ago, the coronavirus will still impact college athletics for the foreseeable future.
The Bearkats’ roster has undergone some changes as well, with some new additions spurring excitement about the team’s 2020 outlook. Among those include three new offensive line transfers, a former all-American and Harvard’s leading receiver from the 2019 season.
Keeler joined the Item Insider podcast earlier this week to discuss all these topics and more. Listen to the full interview below, or go to itemonline.com/pods to download listen and subscribe.
