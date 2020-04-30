Sam Houston State head basketball coach Jason Hooten joined the Item Insider podcast this week to discuss several topics, including the Bearkats' newcomers, how COVID-19 has shaken up the college hoops world and why junior guard Zach Nutall has the potential to be one of the best ever at SHSU. The coach also weighs in on the "The Last Dance," what Michael Jordan meant to basketball and his personal connection to the documentary.
Talked with @CoachJHoot about an array of topics, including why @ZachNutall2 has the potential — and what he needs to do — to be one of the greatest to wear a @BearkatsMBB uniformFull podcast 🔊 https://t.co/bxlfsuj53g pic.twitter.com/oEeatGfNDZ— Josh Criswell (@Item_Criswell) April 29, 2020
