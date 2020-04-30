hooten

Sam Houston State head basketball coach Jason Hooten joined the Item Insider podcast this week to discuss several topics, including the Bearkats' newcomers, how COVID-19 has shaken up the college hoops world and why junior guard Zach Nutall has the potential to be one of the best ever at SHSU. The coach also weighs in on the "The Last Dance," what Michael Jordan meant to basketball and his personal connection to the documentary.

Listen to the full interview below, and subscribe for future episodes on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify and a variety of other platforms.

