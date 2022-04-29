JACKSONVILLE — For the second time in as many years, Huntsville is headed back to the postseason.
The Hornets were in a must-win situation over their last two games in order to make the postseason and they did just that, capping it off with a 15-5 win in five innings.
“I’m really excited for our kids and our program and for this town,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “It’s been a long time since Huntsville has gone to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Our kids were phenomenal tonight and their energy was off the charts. I could not be more proud of them.”
To close out the season, Huntsville has pieced together back-to-back double-figure games. The high-powered scoring offense was something that the Hornets have been lacking at times this year.
In the final game of the season, Huntsville pieced together a 10-hit performance that also saw just three strikeouts, another thing that has held them back.
Leadoff hitter Jackson Batten played a big role in getting this offense out to a hot start. He took the second pitch of the game right back up the middle for a leadoff single that allowed senior Caleb Cotton to bunt him to second. A walk by Mason Monjaras and then a single by Hagan Harris kicked off a seven-run first inning that saw Huntsville bat through their lineup.
The bats wouldn’t stop there.
Huntsville would score in three of the next four innings to lift themselves to the victory.
“It’s huge because we have struggled with that in our losses,” Jennings said. “We came into this week and we haven’t been playing great and that was a big concern to us. We got the big first inning both nights and we had a great plan and we executed it to perfection. We just wanted to be patient and not swing at things out of the zone and we did a great job. Everything went right for us early on.”
While the starting pitcher took a little longer to figure out, Huntsville made their choice and went with Monjaras for the start. Monjaras’ first district start came on May 19 when the team went to Whitehouse.
After just recording three outs, he started to lose his command. After back-to-back walks to start the second inning, the Hornets turned to Bun Shelly to work.
Shelly would throw 3 and two-thirds innings in this game. He would have finished it but after 50 pitches, he was worn out.
Colin Sanders would finish the game by striking out one of the final two outs.
“We didn’t decide on who we were starting until this morning,” Jennings said. “ We knew it was either going to be Bun or Mason. Mason started last Tuesday at Whitehouse but that’s the only game that he has started in the district. We talked to both of them about the plan. I talked to Mason before school and we made the decision. Mason didn’t allow them to string together any base hits. He walked a few and then we went to Bun.”
Now that the Hornets have clinched the final spot in the UIL playoffs, they will see a familiar opponent.
With Hallsville winning district 15, 5A the Hornets will now have their chance at redemption. These two teams met in the bi-district round last season with Hallsville completing the sweep after two games. Locations and times are still TBD.
“We had Hallsville last year and they did graduate some but it’s essentially the same team,” Jennings said. “We know what we are going to get from them but the cool thing is the playoff atmosphere. That was the great thing about last year. It's going to be an uphill battle but we are in for two years in a few. We played them well last year and I anticipate the same thing this year.”
