HUNTSVILLE — Football season has been extended by at least one week for Huntsville. The Hornets rallied from a 14-0 deficit at the half to clinch a spot in the UIL 5A, DII playoffs.
Led by freshman running back Trae’Shawn Brown, the Hornets scored 28 unanswered points to gain the 28-17 win and their spot in the postseason.
“I thought in the first half there were some things we didn’t do really well,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “It was hard to adjust to the speed, but once we did that Trae’Shawn and Jawann were a big part of that. They did a good job.”
Randle opened the game how any team would want to. They opened with their first two drives ending in touchdowns. The Lions created a 14-0 deficit with 7:59 in the second quarter, and the Hornets had no signs of life.
On both of those drives, Randle went for 93 yards combined leaving the Hornets struggling to gain any ground.
The Lions were in prime position to kick a field goal before the half, but the clock ran out before a timeout was called or the ball was snapped. This left the Lions with a 14-0 lead after 24 minutes.
“I told them last week and again tonight, ‘stay in the moment.’ A lot of times you get focused on the wrong things and you are looking at a different play or situation,” Southern said. “This group learned that tonight and made some big plays.”
The Hornets did that. They stayed in the moment and played each play.
Randle was able to drive eight plays for 33 yards after getting the ball at the 50. After that drive stalled, the Lions kicked a field goal to make it 17-0.
Then the Hornets clicked. On their first drive of the second half, Huntsville turned to Brown.
Brown helped cap off a six-play, 88-yard drive with a 46-yard rushing touchdown and the Hornets regained life.
With a 17-7 deficit, Huntsville needed a spark. Junior kicker Joseph Mejia went up for the ensuing kickoff and dropped a dime. His kick was near the Hornets sideline and a Lion special teamer let it bounce.
The ball went straight back and was picked up by the Hornets junior Cole Schroeder. This gave the Hornets the ball in Lions territory.
Brown capped off the drive with an 18-yard touchdown, his second of the night. Brown finished off the night with four touchdowns and 178 yards on the ground.
“I wish everything that happened was all our coaching, but God has blessed him with tremendous speed, vision and athletic ability,” Southern said. “That was on performance tonight.”
While the offense scored the points, Huntsville’s defense locked Randle down in the second half.
The Lions punted two times in the game but turnovers played a big part. The Hornets forced two separate fumbles, one by senior linebacker Justin Angstadt and the other by junior cornerback Isaiah Collins.
Junior defensive lineman JT Kroll added to that with a fumble recovery and two sacks. His two sacks both came in the second half.
Kroll’s fumble recovery set up the Hornets’ go-ahead touchdown from Brown.
“Just go out and keep doing what we were doing,” Kroll said. “If we had to make some plays to get the ball back, we had to make some plays to get the ball back.”
“I think the biggest thing is they didn’t quit,” Southern said. “They stayed in the moment and competed.”
The Hornets also had sacks by Shiloh Jones and Noah Cummings, all proved big.
Kroll’s second sack proved the biggest. He set up a third and long before ultimately the second fumble happened.
“I knew the situation and I knew what we were in,” Kroll said. “I didn’t want to have a repeat of last year. I tried my best to get back there and I did what needed to be done.”
After missing the postseason last year, Huntsville has officially punched its ticket. The Hornets will now set up a bi-district playoff game against Fort Bend Marshall. The Hornets will officially be the fourth seed after Montgomery defeated Bryan Rudder, 42-28.
“[It’s] amazing,” Kroll said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.