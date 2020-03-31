Sports fans in need of a basketball fix received a gift Tuesday morning.
ESPN and Netflix announced they will be releasing the much-anticipated documentary series “The Last Dance”, a 10-part film centered around Michael Jordan’s sixth and final NBA championship run with the Chicago Bulls, on April 19.
The series was initially scheduled to drop in June, but with live sporting events on hold due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, ESPN made the decision to accelerate the release — much to the excitement of basketball enthusiasts everywhere.
On April 19 ... IT BEGINS 🍿#TheLastDance | @StateFarm pic.twitter.com/BTxWjWyqdY— ESPN (@espn) March 31, 2020
“I'm glad this documentary is coming out early,” Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones said. “It's going to give us something else to watch. I think I've watched every series on Netflix, so I'm ready for some sports action.”
“I'm a big-time sports guy, and here for the last month or so there hasn't been anything on TV,” added Huntsville head coach Jay Oliphant. “It's going to give me something to watch, but it's also going to give my boys something to watch. They came through the era where it was Kobe (Bryant) and the end, then LeBron (James), so a lot of kids don't really know Michael Jordan. I think it'll be good to show them just how good of a player he was.”
There’s an overwhelming opinion in the sports world that Jordan is the greatest basketball player to ever live. Jones — who recently wrapped up his 38th year in coaching, and witnessed Jordan’s career from start to finish — agrees with this sentiment.
“I was a big fan of the NBA just right before Michael Jordan, with the big matchup of (Larry) Bird and Magic (Johnson). Michael Jordan hit the scene right after that, and his impact was immediate,” Jones said.
“Everybody could tell he was such a great player. That big shot he hit for North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament really put him on the stage. Then when he came to the NBA ... to me, he's the best ballplayer ever.”
Oliphant grew up throughout Jordan’s NBA career, starring as a player at Huntsville in the late 1990s and helping Sam Houston State reach the Division I NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history in 2003. In particular, Jordan’s relentless style of play and popularity — symbolized by the iconic 1992 “Be Like Mike” Gatorade commercial — stand out about the legacy the Bulls legend left behind.
“Michael Jordan was my guy,” Oliphant said. “They had that commercial about how everyone wanted to be like Mike, and that's kind of how I was. I was a Michael Jordan fan. Just the way he played and the competitive edge that he had every night, as a kid he was nothing but a role model to you.”
New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams, who graduated from Houston Sterling in 2006, didn’t see as much of Jordan’s playing career as Jones and Oliphant. However, Williams has vivid memories of the Bulls dynasty’s final years — and was impacted profoundly by Jordan as a player, and now as a coach.
“He impacted me in so many different ways,” Williams said. “Growing up watching Michael Jordan, you wanted to be like Mike when you stepped on the court. When it was time to hand out jerseys as a kid, you wanted the No. 23 because you wanted to play just like Michael Jordan. Then he had the best shoes out, so it was things like that that made you want to be like Jordan.
“On the coaching side ... I would like at the end of my career — and even now, through my players and program — to have the kind of impact that he had on the game of basketball.”
The everlasting nature of Jordan’s legacy is perhaps best illustrated by the impact he still has on today’s game — from the NBA to the high school and college ranks. And while basketball’s up-and-coming generation didn’t have the opportunity to witness his excellence in real time, YouTube has provided a vast array of highlights for athletes to hone their game after.
Sam Houston State sophomore guard Zach Nutall is just one example.
“When I looked at guys who could really shoot the pull-up jumper, Kobe Bryant was one. Then when I did my research, Michael Jordan was originally the guy that could really knock down the pull-up jumper — and the back-to-the-basket game, being a guard in the post,” Nutall said.
“I've watched a lot of film on his game to help elevate mine, so I know a lot about him. But I didn't get to catch him (during his playing career).”
For Nutall and countless other young basketball junkies, this documentary will finally provide the up-close glimpse into one of the greatest that they never had the chance to see.
“It gives me a view and insight into what Jordan was really about,” Nutall added. “That wasn't my time period. Growing up, I had the opportunity to watch LeBron and Kobe, so those were always my top-two. Jordan is an instrument for me to understand the history of basketball, where we come from and how it just continues to get better and better.”
