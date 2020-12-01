Player of the Week

The 14th week of the high school football season is in the books.

Several area players stood out during the week, but who deserves the honor of being named The Item’s Player of the Week? The online poll will help determine the winner.

Quaterian Riles

Below are this week’s finalists:

NAME: Quaterian Riles

SCHOOL: Huntsville

GRADE: 12th 

POSITION: DE

PERFORMANCE: Riles came up big in the final moments of Huntsville’s district-title clinching win over Montgomery, intercepting a pass near the red zone with 44 seconds remaining, and sacking the quarterback as time expired to seal the victory.

POW1.jpg

NAME: Jaylon McClain

SCHOOL: Huntsville

GRADE: 11th

POSITION: RB

PERFORMANCE: McClain delivered his fifth consecutive 100-yard performance last week, rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-15 Huntsville victory.

avelar

NAME: Christian Avelar

SCHOOL: Huntsville

GRADE: 11th 

POSITION: K/P

PERFORMANCE: In an eight-point game, Avelar’s contributions in the kicking game proved pivotal for the Hornets. He finished the night 3-of-3 on field goal attempts and 2-of-2 on extra-point tries.

