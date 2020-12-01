The 14th week of the high school football season is in the books.
Several area players stood out during the week, but who deserves the honor of being named The Item’s Player of the Week? The online poll will help determine the winner.
Who should be The Item's player of the week?
Below are this week’s finalists:
NAME: Quaterian Riles
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: DE
PERFORMANCE: Riles came up big in the final moments of Huntsville’s district-title clinching win over Montgomery, intercepting a pass near the red zone with 44 seconds remaining, and sacking the quarterback as time expired to seal the victory.
NAME: Jaylon McClain
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 11th
POSITION: RB
PERFORMANCE: McClain delivered his fifth consecutive 100-yard performance last week, rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-15 Huntsville victory.
NAME: Christian Avelar
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 11th
POSITION: K/P
PERFORMANCE: In an eight-point game, Avelar’s contributions in the kicking game proved pivotal for the Hornets. He finished the night 3-of-3 on field goal attempts and 2-of-2 on extra-point tries.
