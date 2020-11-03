Player of the Week

The 10th week of the high school football season is in the books.

Several area players stood out during the week, as Huntsville beat the No. 3 team in the state, while New Waverly and Trinity clinched playoff berths. But who deserves the honor of being named The Item’s Player of the Week?

woodberry

NAME: Jordan Woodberry

SCHOOL: Huntsville

GRADE: 12th 

POSITION: WR

PERFORMANCE: Woodberry continued to solidify himself as one of District 10, 5A-DII’s top receiving weapons in the Hornets’ win over A&M Consolidated, hauling in five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

 NAME: Quaterian Riles

SCHOOL: Huntsville

GRADE: 12th

POSITION: DE

PERFORMANCE: Riles led a dominant Huntsville defensive effort last week, recording five sacks, seven tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. He also played a pivotal part on offense, taking direct snaps for a rushing touchdown and a 20-yard run late to help seal the win.

goodman

NAME: Trey Goodman

SCHOOL: Trinity

GRADE: 12th 

POSITION: RB

PERFORMANCE: The Tigers secured their first playoff berth since 2017 behind a four-touchdown night from Goodman. The senior rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns while passing for another score in a 34-28 win over Westwood.

