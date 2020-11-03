The 10th week of the high school football season is in the books.
Several area players stood out during the week, as Huntsville beat the No. 3 team in the state, while New Waverly and Trinity clinched playoff berths. But who deserves the honor of being named The Item’s Player of the Week?
The online poll will count toward a portion of the final selection.
Who should be The Item's player of the week?
Below are the finalists for this week’s award:
NAME: Jordan Woodberry
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: WR
PERFORMANCE: Woodberry continued to solidify himself as one of District 10, 5A-DII’s top receiving weapons in the Hornets’ win over A&M Consolidated, hauling in five catches for 97 yards and two touchdowns.
NAME: Quaterian Riles
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: DE
PERFORMANCE: Riles led a dominant Huntsville defensive effort last week, recording five sacks, seven tackles for loss and one fumble recovery. He also played a pivotal part on offense, taking direct snaps for a rushing touchdown and a 20-yard run late to help seal the win.
NAME: Trey Goodman
SCHOOL: Trinity
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: RB
PERFORMANCE: The Tigers secured their first playoff berth since 2017 behind a four-touchdown night from Goodman. The senior rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns while passing for another score in a 34-28 win over Westwood.
