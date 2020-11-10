Player of the Week

The 11th week of the high school football season is in the books.

Several area players stood out during the week, but who deserves the honor of being named The Item’s Player of the Week? The online poll will count toward a portion of the final selection.

Who should be The Item's player of the week?

You voted:

Below are this week’s finalists: 

woodberry

NAME: Jordan Woodberry

SCHOOL: Huntsville

GRADE: 12th 

POSITION: WR

PERFORMANCE: Woodberry accounted for three touchdowns during Huntsville’s 49-0 rout of Lamar Consolidated last week, returning both a punt and kickoff for scores. The senior also hauled in his fourth TD catch of the year.  

POW1.jpg

NAME: Jaylon McClain

SCHOOL: Huntsville

GRADE: 11th

POSITION: RB

PERFORMANCE: McClain delivered his third consecutive 100-yard performance last week, rushing for 141 yards and two scores in a Huntsville victory. 

ringo

NAME: Blaine Ringo

SCHOOL

Alpha Omega

GRADE: 12th 

POSITION: WR

PERFORMANCE: Ringo had four catches for 83 yards and two TDs in a loss to Conroe Covenant.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

Tags

Trending Video