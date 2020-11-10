The 11th week of the high school football season is in the books.
Several area players stood out during the week, but who deserves the honor of being named The Item’s Player of the Week? The online poll will count toward a portion of the final selection.
Who should be The Item's player of the week?
Below are this week’s finalists:
NAME: Jordan Woodberry
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: WR
PERFORMANCE: Woodberry accounted for three touchdowns during Huntsville’s 49-0 rout of Lamar Consolidated last week, returning both a punt and kickoff for scores. The senior also hauled in his fourth TD catch of the year.
NAME: Jaylon McClain
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 11th
POSITION: RB
PERFORMANCE: McClain delivered his third consecutive 100-yard performance last week, rushing for 141 yards and two scores in a Huntsville victory.
NAME: Blaine Ringo
SCHOOL:
Alpha Omega
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: WR
PERFORMANCE: Ringo had four catches for 83 yards and two TDs in a loss to Conroe Covenant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.