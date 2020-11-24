The 13th week of the high school football season is in the books.
Several area players stood out during the week, but who deserves the honor of being named The Item’s Player of the Week? The online poll will help determine the winner.
Below are this week’s finalists:
NAME: Jordan Woodberry
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: WR
PERFORMANCE: Woodberry had a career night during last Friday’s 49-14 win over Montgomery Lake Creek, hauling in 13 catches for 260 yards and two touchdowns.
NAME: Jaylon McClain
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 11th
POSITION: RB
PERFORMANCE: McClain delivered his fourth consecutive 100-yard performance last week, rushing for 136 yards and three scores in a Hornet victory.
NAME: Cole Garrison
SCHOOL: Alpha Omega
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: RB
PERFORMANCE: Garrison nearly lifted Alpha Omega to a first-round upset over top seed Faith Academy Marble Falls on Saturday, compiling 263 yards, two touchdowns and 15 tackles for the Lions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.