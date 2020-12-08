The 15th week of the high school football season is in the books.
Several area players stood out during the week, but who deserves the honor of being named The Item’s Player of the Week?
The online poll will help determine the winner. Vote at itemonline.com/sports.
Below are this week’s finalists:
NAME: AJ Wilson
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 11th
POSITION: QB
PERFORMANCE: Wilson completed 15-of-20 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns during last week’s 42-6 win over Lamar Fulshear. He also rushed for 30 yards and had a 62-yard touchdown pass called back due to a penalty.
NAME: Jarrett Ortega
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 12th
POSITION: DB
PERFORMANCE: Ortega helped put Huntsville’s blowout into motion last week, returning an interception 60 yards for a touchdown to put the Hornets up 21-0 in the second quarter. He also had several pass breakups, as Huntsville held Fulshear to just 34 passing yards.
NAME: Keshon Mayers
SCHOOL: Huntsville
GRADE: 11th
POSITION: DL
PERFORMANCE: Mayers was a force for the Huntsville defense in the second half against Fulshear, recording three tackles for loss and a sack, in addition to scoring a special teams touchdown on a blocked punt.
