HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville’s linebacker Braylon Phelps has been voted the Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week for Week 2, after an online vote.
The sophomore played his second game for the Hornets where he was a force on the defensive side. Phelps would be a part of two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and an interception that helped flip the game in favor of the Hornets in their 21-14 win over Bryan. He would also have nine tackles to add to his stat line.
Huntsville (1-1, 0-0 District 10 5A, DII) will gear up for its third game of the season against Belton. The Hornets will hit the road for the game with kickoff set for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
Other nominees were Huntsville’s Austin Tayor and New Waverly’s Will Larrison.
The Huntsville Toyota Player of the Week is selected weekly via an online poll at www.itemonline.com. A new poll is available at 6 a.m. each Sunday and closes at noon Monday.
