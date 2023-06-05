BATON ROUGE — Sam Houston's season came to a close after midnight as they were eliminated by Oregon State in the Baton Rouge Regional.
The Bearkat offense could not pull through with two outs in the bottom of the ninth of the elimination game. Myles Jefferson was able to draw a walk with Carlos Contreras bringing him to third, but a line drive by Jake Tatom ended the game.
OSU grabbed the 3-1 win to end the Bearkats season in Baton Rouge.
