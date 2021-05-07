With a last-minute defensive stand in the red zone on Sunday, the Sam Houston Bearkats secured their spot in the FCS semifinals — slaying the dragon that is North Dakota State and whipping Bowers Stadium into a frenzy in the process.
The Bearkats enjoyed their victory over NDSU, winner of eight of the past nine FCS championships, for about 10 hours. By Sunday morning, as Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler put it, “North Dakota State doesn’t exist in our minds anymore.”
“It wasn't hard,” the coach said. “Just turn on the tape of the guys you're playing next.”
That next opponent is James Madison, the perennial FCS power of the east coast and the only team besides North Dakota State to win a national title since the 2011 season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Bowers Stadium. ABC will be carrying the broadcast, marking the Bearkats’ first time on the network since 1994 — when they took down Heisman hopeful Steve McNair and nationally ranked Alcorn State in front of a raucous home crowd.
And while the FCS championship game in Frisco might be just a week away, Sam Houston’s players aren’t looking past Saturday yet.
“If you start thinking ahead or look at the schedule and think about the playoff, that's when teams have breakdowns and start to lose,” sophomore receiver Ife Adeyi said. “We're taking it one game at a time, so we're not thinking about Frisco right now. We're thinking about JMU.”
TOP DEFENSES COLLIDE
Both offenses could very well be facing their toughest test of the season on Saturday.
Sam Houston ranks No. 4 in rushing defense and No. 11 in points allowed per game this spring, despite facing four of the top-10 scoring offenses in the FCS. James Madison, meanwhile, ranks No. 3 in rushing yards allowed, No. 4 in scoring defense and is No. 11 at stopping the pass.
The Bearkats will receive a sizeable challenge in stopping James Madison’s rushing attack, which is led by Walter Payton Award finalist Percy Agyei-Obese and is averaging 243.1 yards per game — the fourth-most in the country. After holding North Dakota State to nearly 300 rushing yards less than it amassed against Eastern Washington in the first round, however, Sam Houston’s defense is understandably confident.
“We've been playing with confidence all season long,” senior defensive lineman Joe Wallace said. “We know those guys were really big and really physical, and it was going to test us with them being a gap team. ... It was a good matchup and we did what we had to do.”
BALL SECURITY AT FOREFRONT
With 15 takeaways in six regular-season games, the most among all FCS playoff teams, the Bearkats' ability to force turnovers is no secret. They also have had their share of struggles protecting the ball as well, giving it away 13 times themselves during those six games.
The playoffs have been a completely different story. Sam Houston, which turned the ball over at least once in every regular-season game, has yet to commit a turnover this postseason — with junior quarterback Eric Schmid leading the way in protecting the football.
The defense hasn’t missed a beat either, racking up five takeaways through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
“It's a fine line we walk with Eric,” Keeler said. “He's a gunslinger, and you don't want to pull him. You just want him to go. But at the same time, you win 70+ percent of your games if you win the turnover margin by one — and we understand that. It's something we talk about all the time ... and it's been really important for us not to turn the ball over in these games where the matchups are really close.
“Our ability to not turn the ball over, and then on defense we've created some turnovers, I think that's been a big part of our success the last two weeks.”
‘OUR TIME’
Whether they were a high school signee, junior college product or transfer from another Division I university, one common theme emerges when asking Sam Houston’s players why they ultimately chose the Bearkats: the opportunity to compete for a national title.
“The winning history and because I want to win a championship is why I'm here,” said Adeyi, who signed with the Bearkats two years ago after decommitting from the University of Houston.
Wallace, who transferred to Sam Houston from Texas Tech prior to last season, had his share of options as well. He had a foretelling feeling, however, that something special was brewing in Huntsville.
With two more wins, Wallace — and the rest of his teammates — will become the first group of Bearkats to ever hoist the FCS championship trophy.
“I chose Sam Houston because I knew one day I would be in this position,” Wallace said. “Great program, great coaches ... it was our time.”
