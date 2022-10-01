HUNTSVILLE — There have been 95 editions of the Battle of the Piney Woods. The game started in 1923 when both schools had only stopped the series for World War II and the coronavirus pandemic, but Saturday could be the final time these two teams meet up.
With Sam Houston leaving the WAC on July 1, 2023, they will no longer be linked to their conference rivals for football.
Sam Houston will come into this game with a 10-game win streak going on the line as the Kat’s haven’t lost since 2010. The Bearkats boast a 59-34-2 record through the historic game, but there is the mindset that nobody wants to lose the final one.
“You wanna be a class that has never lost to the rival school,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “You might mention to your friends that were at the school. It’s pretty cool to have the chance to go for 11 straight. That’s really hard when you are playing a good football team. It’s going to be a really good football game.”
The 2021 game was the first one since 2019 after Stephen F. Austin went against the grain and played a fall season while the Kats played in the spring and it was maybe the best game to date.
Sam Houston mounted a 15-point comeback in the fourth quarter to gain their 10 win in a row. Junior wide receiver Ife Adeyi made a miraculous catch on a fourth-and-eight for a touchdown to get the Kats back in the game.
“I’ve thought about it, but I haven’t this week,” Adeyi said. “Coach Walker likes to say ‘What was last year is last year.’ We can’t win this year with what we did last year. I do admire the catch but I put it behind me.”
The Bearkats come into this game with a 1-2 record and are coming off their first of three bye-weeks. Sam Houston will also be making a quarterback change this week. Junior Keegan Shoemaker will be making his second straight start in this rivalry game after stepping in for Eric Schmid last season.
Shoemaker took over for sophomore quarterback Jordan Yates in the Kats' game against Texas A&M Commerce. Yates was able to score the Kats' first touchdown of the season but it wasn’t enough.
“Keegan is awesome and he just responds,” Keeler said. “It was a really close battle for the position. We told them whoever wins shouldn’t look over their shoulder. Jordan got the opportunity but I don’t think we were playing clean enough. The thing about Keegan is he understands football. He was with us all spring and has a command of the offense.”
The Bearkats’ passing game has been a big part of years past but this season is lacking. With the graduate receiver, Cody Chrest returning and guys like Adeyi and Noah Smith, they need somebody who can find them with quick reads and get the ball downfield.
Sam Houston has also been hit with a bit of the injury bug. After the game against Commerce, Keeler noted that several players would potentially miss a game had they not had a bye week, but with a majority of their roster this week, the Kats are ready to go.
“I think almost everyone is back,” Keeler said. “It’s amazing what a week and a rivalry game will do for your health. Dez looks great and he’s 100% ready to go. We anticipate this is going to be a physical game.”
The Bearkats will also need to find a run game behind Dezmon Jackson. Through three games, the Kats have 233 total rushing yards with 195 yards belonging to Yates. Redshirt freshman Zach Hrbacek showed a bright spot for the Kats with 131 yards on the ground but with former Huntsville High School stud Ed Bobino playing on the Jacks' defensive line, SFA will be a tough foe.
SFA’s defense is coming off a shutout of an NAIA school, Warner (FL.). Bobino has played in all four of the Jacks games thus far and has come up with one sack and 3.5 tackles for loss. Bobino did not play in the Battle of the Piney Woods last year, so this is his first chance to play for his hometown college.
“There’s a lot of eyes in the backfield,” Adeyi said. “There’s nothing different than we’ve seen all year.”
Sam Houston will also need to have a strong defensive game. SFA brings a seasoned offense into this game with senior quarterback Trae Self back for his fourth season. He also has the WAC Preseason offensive Player of the Year in Xavier Gipson.
Gipson is a senior playing in his fourth year with the Lumberjacks. Through four games, he has tallied 243 yards and 234 yards. In last year's Battle of the Piney Woods, he would grab 100 yards on the Kats as well as a score.
“Looking at their film they have guys that are explosive players and can make plays,” Sam Houston linebacker Trevor Williams said. “We have to understand as a defense that it still comes to swarming and competing, regardless of who we are playing. We have to understand that those guys can make plays. You have to make sure we are assignment sound and trust our techniques.”
Kickoff for the final Battle of the Piney Woods is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston.
“It makes it that much more special,” Williams said. “Getting the opportunity to play in any game. To play in four Piney Woods games. That’s special and something you can’t take for granted. Those games can get exciting. To be able to have the opportunity to play in it, with this being my last one is pretty special. I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.