An unorthodox recruiting process hasn’t stopped Jaylon Griffin from garnering the attention of college programs across the country.
The former Huntsville football standout — who is ranked by 247sports as the No. 1 junior college receiver recruit in Texas for his class — has racked up a total of 26 offers following his freshman season at Kilgore College, with a handful of other schools showing interest.
This despite the COVID-19 pandemic preventing the 6-foot-3 wide-out from taking in-person visits through at least June.
“I don't have any top schools or anything,” Griffin said. “I've just been focusing on building a relationship with the coaches and getting a feel for the schools.”
Griffin, who was a key part of Huntsville’s deepest playoff run in 28 years as a senior in 2018, recently received offers from Texas Tech and Houston. He’s been in communication with Baylor and Nebraska — where fellow Kilgore receiver Omar Manning committed back in December — as well.
While Griffin is undoubtedly considering the possibility of staying in-state, he’s also weighing the benefits of getting a little further away from home.
“I would stay in Texas,” he said, “but I'd also love to get out of town and make a name for myself outside of Texas.”
Griffin points out that he’s been in regular contact with three out-of-state schools that stand out at the moment: Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana Tech. He also mentions Southern Miss as a program that has made a positive impression.
Consistency and communication are two of the biggest factors for Griffin as he prepares to make a decision on where he will continue his college football career. He also acknowledges that he prefers to play in a spread offense.
One of the coaches that has stood out to Griffin throughout the recruiting process is Kansas passing game coordinator Emmett Jones, who coached NFL receivers Dylan Cantrell and Keke Coutee at Texas Tech prior to joining the Jayhawks in 2019.
“He's produced some NFL wide receivers ... and he's been telling me a lot about how I can get better,” Griffin said. “I send him clips when I go to the field and he tells me how I can get better. We talk on the phone almost everyday on FaceTime and everything.”
Griffin has been able to develop an idea of what schools have to offer through phone calls and FaceTime, as well as virtual tours. With college campuses shut down due to the pandemic, however, he’s yet to gain a true feel for many of the programs he’s considering.
Earlier this week, the NCAA’s Division I Council Coordination Committee extended the recruiting dead period through June 30, which means no in-person meetings or visits until at least July. And given the uncertain climate surrounding college sports, Griffin hasn’t ruled out another year at Kilgore.
“I haven't really stood on that decision,” he said. “If everything is good and I can get my visits in, I want to commit to a school. If not, I'll probably stay another year at Kilgore and graduate in December.”
