A three-game home set against a struggling Houston Baptist squad appeared to be the perfect opportunity for Sam Houston State to buck its recent offensive struggles. But two games into Southland Conference play, the Bearkats are still searching for a spark at the plate.
After dropping Friday’s Southland opener 7-2, Sam Houston State (6-7, 0-2) suffered a 3-1 loss to the Huskies (5-10, 2-0) on Saturday — falling to 0-2 in league play. HBU entered the weekend with an 8.68 earned run average, with starting pitchers Kyle Gruller and Austin Spinney recording their first wins of 2020 after starting out the year a combined 0-6.
Despite the rocky start to Southland play, however, Sam Houston State head coach Jay Sirianni is confident that his team — and particularly the offense — is on the verge of getting back on track.
“Right now we’re in a little bit of a funk and aren’t playing well, but I really like the way our guys are continuing to compete and play hard,” Sirianni said. “It’s going to turn as long as we continue to do the right thing.”
Sirianni believes the root of his team’s offensive shortcomings — which date back to last weekend’s series at Louisiana-Lafayette — comes down to the Bearkats ‘pressing’ at the plate. Junior Jack Rogers has provided all three of SHSU’s RBIs this weekend, with the team as a whole batting .140 on the series.
“I think we’re trying too hard,” Sirianni said. “We’re squeezing the life out of it, and that’s part of it. We have a lot of new guys and they’re pressing. They’re trying hard, but you have to give Houston Baptist credit. They’ve pitched really well the past two days, and they’ve filled it up with multiple pitches. You have to tip your hat to them as well.”
Starting pitcher Dominic Robinson provided a rare bright spot for the Kats on Saturday, tossing a career-high 10 strikeouts — surpassing his previous best of nine, which he set last weekend at UL-Lafayette — while allowing one earned run and three hits in 5 ⅔ innings. The performance leaves the senior lefthander with a 1.23 ERA, 30 strikeouts and five walks through 22 innings in 2020.
“Dom has been really good,” Sirianni added. “He throws three pitches for strikes and he can pitch backwards. Dom has been through it a bunch and I’m really proud of him. He just keeps getting better.”
The Bearkats close out their series against Houston Baptist Sunday at Don Sanders Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
