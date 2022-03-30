HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville baseball has found success offensively this season although runs have been scarce for the Hornets thus far.
However, a 14-4 win over Tyler might have been just what this team needed to get their offense rolling as district play continues.
“We needed it, we were in the midst of a losing streak and we haven’t really played well outside of the Whitehouse game,” Huntsville head coach Justin Jennings said. “We went to Jacksonville Saturday and had some uncharistic things, and we didn’t get off to a great start tonight. That has been the thing for us, we needed it tonight. We did what we needed to do to get the win.”
Huntsville started the game a bit shaky. The Hornets would give the start to senior Bun Shelly but after going two-thirds of an inning, Jennings made the decisions to pull him. Shelly faced seven batters in his outing giving up two hits and hitting two batters. He would also give up two of the runs for the Lions.
While Shelly didn’t have it on the mound he would shift over to third to finish out the game for the Hornets. Travis Tester, who has struggled on the mound recently, came in relief and righted his ship. Tester would go on to get the win after pitching 3 and a third innings of two hit baseball. Tester faced 16 batters striking out six of them and allowing two hits and two runs.
“We weren’t sure who we were going to start and Travis had started more games than Bun, but we felt Bun would give us something good,” Jennings said. “He looked good in the bullpen but he struggled with his command so we went to Travis. Travis came in and did a good job. He got tired and lost his command for us but he did what we needed him to do.”
Runs came easy tonight for Huntsville as well. Nine Hornet hits was just what was needed to get them rolling and get the runs home. Senior Caleb Cotton would reach base safely in all four of his appearances, he would have two hits and two walks to help out the Hornets.
Walks also played a big role as the Hornets drew 11 of them throughout the game. Jackson Batten would also have a big day at the plate going 3-3 knocking in four runners of his own.
“We’ve hit pretty much everyone, we just haven’t had timely hitting,” Jennings said. “We haven’t had the two out hitting or with runners in scoring position. We did that tonight and drove in some runs, it was needed. We needed that to get us going in the right direction.”
Huntsville will now head to Tyler on Friday to complete the sweep of the Lions, first pitch will be at 7 p.m.
