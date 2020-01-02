LAKE CHARLES, La. — An emerging star and a pair of newcomers led the Sam Houston State Bearkats to a blowout win Thursday night at McNeese.
Sam Houston State guards Zach Nutall and Demarkus Lampley delivered career highs with 25 and 21 points, respectively, as the Bearkats cruised to a 94-75 victory at H&HP Arena.
SHSU never trailed in the game and led by as much as 26 points. The win marked the Kats' sixth straight, a stretch that includes four double-digit victories and 15-point average win margin.
"I thought we were ready to play," SHSU head coach Jason Hooten said. "We came out the first five minutes of the game and established what we were here to do. Defense was really good at times tonight, but we also made 15 threes. Those nights don't always come. We shot the ball unbelievably, and we needed it."
The Bearkats (10-4, 3-0) jumped out to an early eight-point lead but suffered a key loss just 5:10 into the contest, as senior guard Chad Bowie exited the game with an apparent a lower leg injury. Bowie did not return, but Nutall picked up the slack and finished the first half with 16 points — including a pull-up jumper just before the break that extended the Kats' lead to eight.
Still, the sophomore guard attributes Thursday's success to a suffocating defensive effort. McNeese (5-8, 0-2) — which entered the day shooting a Southland Conference-best 52.3 percent from the field and 44.3 percent from deep — connected on less than 50 percent of its shots while going 7-of-25 from behind the 3-point arc.
"I'm always ready to play ... but I try not to focus on me," Nutall said. "We came out ready to play as a team and defended well. We knew what we needed to do when it came to slowing down their offense, and we did that really well tonight."
Lampley began the second half with the starters, filling in for Bowie, and swiftly made his impact felt. The junior transfer from Wallace State-Hanceville poured in nine points in the first two minutes out of the break on his way to 16 second-half points.
"My mindset coming in after the break as a junior, having a senior go out ... I had to step up and fulfill what he does," Lampley said.
Another transfer, sophomore forward Mark Tikhonenko, also played a pivotal role for the Kats off the bench. The Moscow native went 5-of-6 from deep on his way to 15 points in 15 minutes, tying a career-high.
"That's what I do," he said. "The first reason I transferred here was because of that. I can play my position, shoot the ball and play how I play."
However, it was Tikhonenko's rebounding that impressed his coach the most. He finished the game with four boards, and for the most part held his own against McNeese senior Shamarkus Kennedy — one of the most imposing post players in the Southland Conference.
"What I'm most proud of about Mark tonight is the fact that he really blocked out and rebounded," Hooten said. "That's what we need him to do. When he comes in for Kai (Mitchell), he has to rebound and defend in the paint.
"Obviously, we know he can shoot. His statistics are through the roof in terms of what he can do from behind the 3-point line. He just has to keep getting tougher and stronger. I'd love to see even more production from him in the paint.
The Bearkats return to action Saturday at home against Nicholls in the second half of a doubleheader at Johnson Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.