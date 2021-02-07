Zach Nutall scored 23 points as Sam Houston won its ninth straight home game, topping Nicholls State 78-71 on Saturday and shaking up the top of the Southland Conference standings.
“We knew if they won this game, they had an easy road to win the conference,” guard Zach Nutall said. “We wanted to make them have two losses and keep our one.”
The offense was slow to develop, however, a 13-0 run by the Kats in the first half was essential in getting back in the game early.
“I thought they [Nicholls] did a good job to us early on,” SHSU head coach Jason Hooten said. “When we finally did a good job with adjustments and we got hot, the biggest thing was getting hot on defense which led to some transition baskets.”
Defensively the Bearkats saw big performances out of junior Tristan Ikpe, who had a double-double with 11 points and 13 boards.
Ikpe played a big part in pivoting the game back in favor of the Bearkats, adding four steals and helping create a turnover margin.
“It was a scrappy game,” he said. “We knew they were coming out and playing hard. My teammates helped me score and rebound ... they just helped me all game.”
“He’s just a monster,” Hooten added. “It’s something we thought he would do all year long and he’s really just started to come into his own after the last month, I think if he continues to do this we are going to be pleased with his production for sure.”
Turnovers were a big factor in this matchup, as SHSU forced 25, while only committing 18.
“That’s what’s gonna win it,” Hooten said. “If we are gonna win a championship and we are going to be there in the end it’s going to be because we are a good defensive team. Our guys know that, we had a great week of practice and really locked in defensively. I thought our defense really won us that game.”
The Kats will host Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. tip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.