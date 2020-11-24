Two years ago, as he emerged as one of the premier freshmen in the Southland Conference, Sam Houston State guard Zach Nutall felt ready to contribute more.
A four-year letterman and all-state standout at Bryan High School, Nutall was coming off the bench for the Bearkats. He’d shown flashes of the first-team all-conference player he’d become one season later, putting up 18 points off the bench against Central Arkansas twice, and reaching double figures six other times.
But in limited action, playing behind Southland Conference Player of the Year Cam Delaney, Nutall learned a valuable lesson — and one that sinks in more than ever as he begins his junior season as the Bearkats’ unquestioned leader.
“I came in as a freshman and felt like I could've played so much,” Nutall said. “But as I get older, I found out that it wasn't about skill. It was about the leadership and what the team needed for 40 minutes.”
The Bearkats rolled to the 2018-19 Southland title, with the senior quartet of Cam and Josh Delaney, Albert Almanza and Marcus Harris leading the way. But when these four graduated, a leadership void was created that became apparent on the court.
Nutall averaged a team-high 15.4 points per game last season, but Sam Houston State stumbled to a fourth-place finish, losing its final three games by a combined 41 points. And even if the conference tournament hadn’t been canceled, the idea of the Bearkats rattling off a run to the Big Dance appeared highly unlikely.
Nutall knows something must change if Sam Houston State is going to snap a decade-long NCAA Tournament drought this season, and he says it begins in practice.
“Our leadership role was kind of rocky last year because we didn't really have one that was consistent all year. I think that's why we couldn't win,” Nutall said. “My freshman year we had Josh Delaney, Cam Delaney, Albert (Almanza) and Marcus (Harris), and all those guys came in and led every day. Whether their body was hurting from a four-year career or not, they came in and led every day.
“This year is going to have to be different than last year if we want to win, and I have to be that guy that can wake up and say, 'No matter what, I've been here for three years, I've practiced here for three years and I know what it's like.' I know I have to continue to work hard so I can keep pushing everybody else in practice, because I know how pivotal that is to winning later in the season.”
Senior guards Demarkus Lampley and Terryonte Thomas and redshirt sophomore forward Cyrus Johnson are the Bearkats’ only other returning contributors, with Pierce Hellums and DJ Kelley also back after redshirting last season.
This means a new look for Sam Houston State, which will rely on several of its nine newcomers — five junior college transfers and four freshman — to play key roles.
Head coach Jason Hooten is excited about the potential for this group, noting that JUCO big men Tristan Ikpe, Dylan Robertson and Manny Crump haven’t “even scratched the surface of how good they can be.” With so many new faces and just over a month until Southland play, however, the coach also acknowledges a new challenge for Nutall in his progression as a leader.
“It's not just about being the best player, it's also being a guy that has to worry about other things,” Hooten said. “He has to worry about his teammates, how his team is performing and how his team is practicing every day. It's tough, because when you're younger, you're just trying to make it through that day. Now, all of a sudden, you have the responsibility of that new freshman or new junior college player.”
Hooten is optimistic about what he’s seen from this year’s group, pointing to a coachability and positivity factor that was missing at times last season. The evolution of his star guard, on and off the court, has him feeling pretty good too.
In 10 seasons at the helm of the Sam Houston State men’s basketball program, Hooten has witnessed talented players that, for whatever reason, haven’t panned out as leaders.
He doesn’t see that being an issue this time.
“I've had a lot of talented players play for me, and I've had a lot of guys that can't do that,” the coach said. “They want to, but they maybe just don't have that gene or capability to do it. ... Zach has it.”
Sam Houston State opens its season Wednesday night at SMU. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with ESPN+ carrying the broadcast.
