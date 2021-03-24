After battling unprecedented adversity spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sam Houston volleyball team is on the cusp of a championship.
The Bearkats enter the final week of the regular season tied with rival Stephen F. Austin for first place in the Southland Conference, and will have the chance to secure a share of their first league title in nine years when SFA comes to town on Thursday.
Regardless of the pivotal nature of the match, as well as Saturday’s, Sam Houston head coach Brenda Gray says her team is approaching this week just like any other — a method that has the Kats rising a nine-game winning streak.
“It's felt like business as usual,” the coach said. “We're trying not to look at it any differently. When last weekend was over and we drove in Saturday night, we just said, 'Hey enjoy your Sunday,' and never even talked about the next week. ...
“I think the main thing that we tried to do as a staff for our team is prepare for each team the same. We really focus on our side. We look at the strengths and weaknesses of an opponent, but we've never treated this match bigger than that match. At the end of the day, a win is a win.”
The Bearkats haven’t lost a match since dropping their season opener against Central Arkansas in early February. What’s impressed Gray the most, however, is the way her team has handled adversity — from postponed games and schedule changes to uncertain practice schedules due to the busy spring at Johnson Coliseum.
“Just them being able to adapt to anything that we threw at them,” she said, “And I don't mean that we threw it at them, but it's like ... 'What time are we practicing? That game got canceled, so now we have to leave on a Sunday and play on a Monday.' Just so many different things.
“I thought they adapted beautifully to the unforeseen changes that were placed upon us all the time.”
It’s been a complete team effort for the Bearkats during their 9-1 start to the 2021 spring season, with Gray pointing to a mix of young talent and senior leadership as a driving force in their success.
“I think the key to our true success so far to this point is the fact that we have three freshmen that are putting in big-time for the team, and they have just enabled our team to stay at a level that we believe our program is at all times,” Gray said. “They've done a great job ... and of course you can't look past Ashley Lewis, who is the only six-rotation player we have. She's leading by example.”
For assistant coaches Tayler Gray and Taylor Cunningham, it’s been a rewarding experience to coach this team during a season unlike any other.
“The best thing is they are just so fun to be around,” Tayler said. “They are very light-hearted. They came in yesterday and approached it just like any other day. They get after it every single day and work extremely hard, on and off the court. They just don't make excuses. They love to play and they love the opportunity to be around each other, and it's always fun.”
“They're just a very energetic group,” added Cunningham. “They can adapt to any situation. Anything that's been thrown at them, they've adapted to it without any complaints. They've really stepped up when they've needed to.”
As rewarding as the season has been so far, however, Coach Gray is quick to note that there is still work to be done — starting Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
“We're not finished yet,” she said. “We're going to keep on going the way we've been going and enjoying the moment. We aren't getting ahead of ourselves, and we're just going to play it one point at a time.”
