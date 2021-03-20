BEAUMONT — The top offense in the FCS continued to exert its dominance on Saturday night, with the Sam Houston Bearkats making Lamar the latest victim on their Southland Conference farewell tour.
After leading just 7-0 after one quarter, Sam Houston proceeded to rattle off 48 consecutive points during a 28-minute, 40-second stretch that started with a 35-yard touchdown connection from junior quarterback Eric Schmid to senior receiver Jequez Ezzard on the first play of the second quarter. Meanwhile, the defense flirted with a shutout and forced four turnovers for the second straight week, setting the stage for a 62-7 road win at Provost Umphrey Stadium.
Ezzard helped set the onslaught into motion with 230 all-purpose yards in the first half, returning a punt 80 yards to the house and hauling in touchdown catches of 35 and 41 yards. Schmid continued his explosive start to the season as well, completing 19-of-29 passes for 343 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 49 yards and four scores — one shy of Timothy Flanders' single-game school record.
The Bearkats will return to action on April 1 with a Thursday night showdown against Northwestern State.
