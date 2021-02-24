CROCKETT — New Waverly exerted its dominance early and never let up Wednesday night, cruising to a blowout win over Huntington in the area round of the Class 3A playoffs.
The Bulldogs (25-1), ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, built an early 13-point advantage with a 17-4 run in the opening minutes — starting a trend of quick scoring spurts that set the stage for a 72-37 victory.
"These boys are coming out and leaving it all on the court," New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. "We aren't taking anybody for granted, because that's how you get beat."
New Waverly held a double-digit lead for the final 2 ½ quarters, and led by at least 20 for the entire second half. Huntington got as close as 10 late in the second period, but a 10-0 Bulldog run to close out the half — followed an 8-0 run off four turnovers in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter — squashed any hopes the Red Devils had for a comeback.
"The intensity was there tonight," New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. "The main thing I told the boys was that we need to control the tempo of the game. If you control the tempo of the game, it'll help you get that win. We came out in the first quarter and controlled the tempo of the game."
New Waverly junior guard Sebastine Amaro led all scorers with 30 points, while senior guard Cam Austin and sophomore forward Joe Bryant also scored in double figures with 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Senior wing Cameron Bell, who had five points to go along with six rebounds, two blocks and two steals, says that the blowout nature of their victory has given the Bulldogs a confidence boost as they prepare to face stiffer competition.
"It boosts it a lot," he said. "Knowing we can beat people by 35 or more lets us know that we can beat anybody if we put our mind to it."
As the Bulldogs look to continue what they hope is a state title run, they are placing an emphasis on two areas that have helped drive their 25-game winning streak: defense and energy.
"Defense is what we build on," Williams said. "Defense and energy. If we have our energy there and the defense comes to play, offense will take care of itself."
"We know it's going to be more competition," Amaro added. "It's like our coach always tells us, we have to come out with energy. The more energy we have ... the better we get."
New Waverly will face the winner of Thursday's game between Hitchcock and Newton later this week in the third round.
