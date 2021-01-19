TRINITY — The New Waverly Bulldogs kept their undefeated run through District 23-3A alive on Tuesday night at Trinity, overcoming a slow start to secure a 72-51 road win.
New Waverly (17-1, 6-0), ranked No. 7 in the Class 3A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, rallied to victory with a 29-point fourth quarter.
Sophomore forward Joe Bryant finished with a game-high 17 points for New Waverly, while senior guard Cam Austin and junior wing Sebastine Amaro added 16 points each. Senior forward Cameron Bell also scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, finishing with 13 points.
“We started off slow on defense, and just weren't playing with the energy that we play with on a daily basis. We picked it up in the second half and came out and scored 29 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said.
“The main thing was we picked it up on defense in the fourth quarter, and that was the difference in the game. We started off slow, and the energy wasn't there tonight. One of the things we feed off of is energy, and once we got the energy up we put the game away.”
The Bulldogs trailed Trinity 45-43 entering the final quarter, before closing the game on a 29-6 run to avoid their first loss since falling to Alpha Omega — No. 2 in TAPPS 3A — in their season opener.
Williams hopes that his team uses Tuesday as a teaching moment. With the postseason just around the corner, slow starts will not be a luxury New Waverly can afford much longer.
“It's very important,” the coach said. “It's like I told the boys, we're getting closer to the playoffs and won't have those chances to start off slow and then be able to pick it up. When you let teams hang around, that's how you end up getting beat.”
New Waverly will go for its 18th straight win on Friday at Tarkington. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
