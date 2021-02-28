The ticket has been punched, with the New Waverly Bulldogs defeating Hitchcock to clinch their spot in the Class 3A regional semifinals for the first time in over 10 years.

New Waverly got the 71-56 win after holding off a late push by Hitchcock.

“Ah man, great game,” New Waverly head coach Melvin Williams said. “A game full of intensity, physical game, just a game of heart right there. Players came out, and shoutout to Hitchcock they played a hell of a game, but as far as New Waverly we left it all on the court.”

This game started fast for New Waverly as they were able to get out to a quick 9-4 lead, but after a while shots weren’t falling and Hitchcock tied it up at 10. After a few more back-and-forths, Hitchcock was able to take their first, and only, lead of the night. After that point, Hitchcock never saw the lead again.

Late in the fourth quarter, the game looked like it was flipping back in favor of the 15-man squad in Hitchcock, but New Waverly held on. Hitchcock got the game within nine with three minutes remaining, but with New Waverly in the bonus, there wasn’t much else to do.

“We were just telling each other to calm down,” junior Sebastine Amaro said. “We can’t let the tempo get to us. At the end of the day we knew that we could go through it. We were just fine.”

Amaro finished the night with 25 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Steals were one of the keys to this game. New Waverly was able to attack the ball and force 13 steals, they just weren’t turning into points on the other end.

“I told the boys it was gonna come down to two things,” Williams added. “You gotta control the ball and make your free throws. We just gotta close out and break down and that helped out on defense.”

One thing that New Waverly showed in this game is their heart. Everybody on the bench stayed active with the players on the court, which was something that motivated them to get this win.

“Everybody is a piece of the puzzle,” Williams said. “As long as everybody steps up when they are needed and on the sideline with energy, that's all we need.”

New Waverly will face Little River Academy on Friday at 6 p.m. at Madisonville High School.