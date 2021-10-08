NEW WAVERLY — The defense kept giving Newton back the ball, and the offense repeatedly handed it to star running back DeAnthony Gatson.
It’s a simple but oh so effective formula.
Gatson — a three-star recruit with multiple Power 5 offers — rushed for 239 yards and three touchdowns and No. 6 Newton ran past New Waverly 51-24 Friday night.
New Waverly quarterback Sebastine Amaro tossed a couple of first-half scores to Joe Bryant, but the passing threat was all but shut down in the second half. After posting 269 total yards in the first half, the Bulldogs (4-2, 1-1 District 12-3A, DII) were held to only 109 yards of total offense out of the locker room.
“I attribute a lot of it to conditioning,” Bulldog head coach Dean Schaub said. “We stayed with them for a while, but we just got tired. I tell the kids all the time that we do extra conditioning, not as a punishment but to prepare for games like that.”
The Bulldog had originally planned to play keep away from the Eagles (5-1, 2-0), but open passing lanes changed the New Waverly game plan early.
Amaro completed 18 of 41 passes for 358 yards and was intercepted once for New Waverly, which trailed 16-14 at halftime.
The first Bulldog score came late in the first quarter when a pair of passes from Amaro found Bryant from 44 yards and then a 15-yard score. New Waverly then took a six-point lead when Amaro connected with Bryant on a deep post route for a 90-yard catch-and-run.
However, that was answered with five consecutive scores from Newton, as the Eagles ran away with the victory.
New Waverly put up 10 additional points in the final quarter off a 19-yard touchdown pass from Amaro to Jeremy Miles and a 27-yard field goal from Adrian Zamudio.
“I’m proud of the way we played the whole game,” Schaub noted. “We were in it the first half, but speed is speed and I thought we had some good stops. We showed that our kids should be respected in the state of Texas as a good football team.”
Bryant finished the game with 160 receiving yards, while Jeremy Miles had 80 yards off four grabs and Will Larrison had 67 yards through the air off four catches.
NEXT GAME
The Bulldogs will travel to Hemphill next week, while Newton will host Warren.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.