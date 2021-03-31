The 2021 FCS spring season has produced vastly different results for Sam Houston and Northwestern State, but the Bearkats aren’t looking past their next opponent.
Sam Houston — ranked No. 5 with a first-place vote in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll — enters Thursday’s showdown with the winless Demons having won its first three games by a combined 114 points. Memories from last season, however, have the Bearkats determined to not let this midweek matchup turn into a trap game.
Northwestern State stunned Sam Houston 31-28 at Bowers Stadium in 2019, ending the Bearkats’ playoff hopes in the process. And as senior defensive lineman Trace Mascorro is quick to note, the returners from that team haven’t forgotten.
“They beat us last year and that's our main drive right now,” Mascorro said. “We're not looking ahead of them. We should've beat them last year and we lost, so that's the gas to our flame right now.”
Aside from recent results in the series, the Demons’ play in their four losses has provided the Bearkats with ample motivation to focus solely on the task at hand. Northwestern State has played three of its opponents to within one score — including a near-upset of Southeastern Louisiana, which gave Sam Houston a 43-38 scare in its season opener.
“The great thing is the tape doesn't lie,” Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. “You watch them against Southeastern Louisiana and Nicholls, and you see that it's there. It's just been a play here or a play there. They had three field goals blocked, the last one putting Southeastern Louisiana in position to win the ball game. We know how good Southeastern Louisiana is, so our guys realize that the breaks haven't gone Northwestern State's way, but they're a very capable opponent.”
HOME RUN THREAT
It's no secret that Northwestern State's greatest offensive weapon is in the backfield, with junior running back and former Sam Houston recruit Scooter Adams compiling 530 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns through his first four games with the Demons — including a 212-yard, two-score explosion against Lamar last Saturday.
Adams’ presence will provide a new challenge for a defense that has ranked among the best in the FCS at stopping the run for each of the past two seasons. The Bearkats' 72.7 rushing yards allowed per game is fourth among teams that have played at least three games this spring, but with Nicholls’ Julien Gums being limited against them, this week will mark Sam Houston’s first meeting with a true home run threat at running back.
“We recruited Scooter and he's a really good football player now,” Keeler said. “He has breakaway speed and does a great job of hitting the flank, putting his foot in the ground and getting north-south. If you make a mistake the fight song will start playing, because he can take it home for seven.
“Our kids have respect because when you look at those games early in the season, those are games we could've won — and this is going to be their Super Bowl. It depends what ranking you look at, but we're somewhere No. 1 through No. 5, and that's a big catapult into next season for somebody. We know we're going to get everybody's best football game, and that's how we have to approach every week.”
STRENGTH IN NUMBERS
Uncertainty regarding the offensive line has dissipated throughout the first three games of the season, with the Bearkats averaging an FCS-best 58.7 points per game while allowing just three sacks on the year.
Senior center Colby Thomas points to depth as the driving force in the position group’s success this season, something the third-year starter noticed after getting injured during a 71-17 blowout of then-No. 7 Nicholls.
“I got hurt in the second game against Nicholls and a lot of people had to step up,” Thomas said. “It was a great turnout … and it had a huge payoff because everybody realized that we can do this with anybody at any time.”
The Bearkats have received a similar boost at the skill positions, with a plethora of playmaking options emerging in recent weeks.
Senior transfer Jequezz Ezzard has been among the most notable contributors, racking up 507 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on just 17 touches this season. However, with an abundance of firepower elsewhere, teams don’t have the luxury of honing in on one player when it comes to Sam Houston.
“You just have to double him, because one-on-one he's a mismatch,” Keeler said. “But then we have this kid named Ife Adeyi who will run right by you, and we're going to get Chandler Harvin back probably in a week or so. Then Cody Chrest and (Dewaylon) Ingram have played so well, and then we have Dee Bowens. Plus we can run the ball, and oh by the way, you can motion Noah Smith out and all of a sudden you have five wide receivers, or leave him in and have one of the best running backs in the country.
“I just think we can attack you so many ways, and Ryan (Carty) is the perfect mastermind for the skill set we have. He's very creative and wants to get everybody involved, and since we get everybody involved, we aren't one-dimensional. If you think about it, Jequez is probably averaging three catches a game. It's not like we're throwing him 12 balls ... there are a lot of guys getting balls, so it's not like you can just say, 'Hey let's take him away.'”
ALL IN A DAY’S WORK
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the Bearkats will not be traveling the day before the game as is typical during a normal season. Instead, they’ll leave Huntsville on Thursday at 9:30 a.m., making the three-plus-hour trek to Natchitoches, Louisiana for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.
If recent history is any indicator, however, Sam Houston shouldn’t fret over travel-related obstacles. The Bearkats also traveled the day of the game before blowing out Lamar, —which beat the Demons last week — by 55 points.
“I loved how we traveled against Lamar,” Keeler said. “I think we did a phenomenal job in not making that an issue whatsoever, so I don't foresee it being an issue when we play Northwestern State. But there are always challenges, so you just have to worry about you and not worry about them.”
