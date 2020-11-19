The Huntsville Hornets have carved out a spot among the top teams in Texas with a 6-0 start to the season. Now, they’ll look to stay undefeated as they return from a bye week.
Huntsville, which is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, Division II, is set to face Montgomery Lake Creek on Friday night in a home game that will be played at Madisonville High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Hornets are coming off a 49-0 road win over Lamar Consolidated. They are currently tied with Montgomery atop District 10-5A, DII, with Lake Creek one game back in third.
