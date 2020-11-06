ROSENBERG — Days removed from receiving their highest statewide ranking in recent memory, the No. 4 Huntsville Hornets proved that they’ve earned their spot among the top teams in Texas.
Huntsville excelled in all three phases of the game, out-gaining Lamar Consolidated by 181 yards and scoring twice on special teams en route to a 49-0 road win Friday night at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg.
With No. 10 A&M Consolidated bouncing back from a loss to the Hornets last week to beat Montgomery Lake Creek, Huntsville (6-0, 3-0) now stands alone atop District 10-5A, Division II as it heads into its bye week.
“I think we did a lot of good things,” Huntsville head coach Rodney Southern said. “We didn’t get the quarterback on the ground enough, but you know you can always find bad. When you win 49-0 you can find a lot of good, too.
“The biggest concern I had was how we would respond coming off a big, emotional game last week. But these kids understand, and they understand the importance of every week now. The good thing is we can go into an open week, get some bumps and bruises healed and get ready for Lake Creek.”
After hauling in a pair of touchdown catches in last week’s top-five win over A&M Consolidated, Jordan Woodberry found the end zone through the air again Friday night on a 31-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback AJ Wilson that broke a scoreless tie midway through the first quarter.
The senior made his impact felt even more in the return game, returning a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns of 45 and 65 yards.
“We practice special teams as much as offense and defense, and it showed tonight,” Woodberry said.
“He’s been so consistent,” Southern added. “Wherever we’ve needed him he’s helped us. Obviously, that kickoff return was huge, but Jordan has been constant week-in and week-out as a football player, which is what you want.”
The Huntsville offense showcased its depth and versatility throughout the night, with Wilson finding six different receivers — including Carnellius Lawrence, who had a pair of catches for 51 yards and a score — on his way to accumulating 164 yards and two touchdowns passing.
Meanwhile, junior running back Jaylon McClain surpassed the 100-yard mark for the third straight week with a 148-yard, two-touchdown rushing performance. McClain also contributed to the passing game, adding 33 yards on two receptions.
With the Hornets averaging over five yards per carry, McClain attributes the success of the running game to the growth of a young but promising offensive line.
"As I progress in games, I start getting more comfortable at finding holes and just following my good O-line," McClain said. "That's the biggest part, just following them and (fullback) Quaterian Riles. ... As a running back, there's nothing like it."
"It feels great," senior offensive lineman Jose Cruz added. "The whole O-line is working together to open up holes. Each week, we get better and better at communicating, and we're putting our foot on the gas."
The Hornets kept their foot on the gas defensively as well, pitching their second shutout of the season and first of league play, while forcing a pair of turnovers and holding Lamar Consolidated to just 169 total yards.
Senior defensive linemen Quaterian Riles and Brian Bobino helped lead a seven-sack performance for Huntsville, recording two sacks each, as well as multiple quarterback pressures. With Friday's performance dropping Huntsville's points allowed per game down to single digits, Bobino says that the defense's confidence is as high as it's ever been.
"It's sky-high," he said. "I feel like nobody in the country can come in and run through our defense."
The Hornets have a week off before returning to action against Lake Creek on Nov. 20.
Although it will technically be a home game for Huntsville, the contest will be played at Madisonville High School due to renovations at the Bowers Stadium field house. Kickoff is still scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
