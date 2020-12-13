TRINITY — The Alpha Omega Academy Lions didn’t have to travel far to pick up a road win this weekend.
Alpha Omega overcame an early deficit to capture a double-digit win on Saturday afternoon at Trinity. After starting out in a 5-0 hole, the Lions stormed back to beat the Tigers 68-53.
Senior guard Wade Williams led the way for Alpha Omega, scoring a game-high 32 points, while also tallying three steals and two rebounds.
“I thought we had a great team effort today,” AOA head coach Wes Jones said. “Wade is always going to get his. There have been a few games where he’s been our guy, but today it was a total team effort.”
As for the Tigers, Saturday marked a growing pain for a team that is still trying to gel with league play set to begin.
“Before the game I told them, ‘This is a type of game that is a measuring stick,” Trinity head coach Jacoby Mitchell said. “Obviously, with the result you see, we still have a way to go.”
Before the halftime break, Trinity was able to go on a 7-0 run to close out the second quarter, cutting the deficit to nine points. However, the Tigers were never able to get back within seven points.
“I think that we had lapses in our aggression, enthusiasm and energy,” Mitchell added. “When we actually played with energy, we started cutting into the lead. I think we are still battling the problem of trying to get in shape and guys getting tired. We just need to play a lot of minutes.”
For the Lions, the game served as a productive break from district play, providing the No. 4 team in TAPPS 3A with a midseason test against a UIL opponent.
“It always makes us better,” Jones said. “We had two district games this week, and our main goal was to get those two, and come over here and get better playing Trinity.”
Up next for the Lions is a home game against Corrigan-Camden, with tip-off set for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers will also be back on the court on Tuesday, as Diboll comes to town.
