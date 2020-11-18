In a back-and-forth contest that went down to the final seconds, an explosive night from Alpha Omega Academy’s top scorer proved to be the difference.
Senior guard Wade Williams poured in a game-high 43 points, leading the Lions past New Waverly 75-71 on Tuesday night in a game that featured over a dozen lead changes.
Alpha Omega — ranked No. 4 in TAPPS 3A — improves to 3-0 on the season with the win, while the Bulldogs fall to 0-1.
“We've had two pretty easy wins so far, and I knew tonight was going to be a battle,” Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones said. “They showed up. We have a bunch of different pieces, but they all play their role and they did an awesome job tonight.”
After swapping leads throughout the opening minutes of the game, New Waverly pulled ahead with a 7-0 run late in the first quarter, and carried a 32-29 advantage into halftime. Sebastine Amaro led the way for the Bulldogs during this stretch, scoring 19 of his 27 points before the break.
The Lions gradually chipped into the lead at the start of the second half, however, with Williams tying the game on a contested layup at the 2:45 mark of the third quarter. Junior guard Harrison Allen — who finished the night with 23 points — proceeded to connect on back-to-back corner 3-pointers, as Alpha Omega took the lead for good amid a game-changing 15-3 run.
The Bulldogs closed the gap down to one possession three times in the final two minutes, but a second-chance layup by sophomore forward Kaden Judie and four late free throws by Williams secured the win for the Lions.
“Wade's our leader,” Jones added. “He's going to get his. Sometimes he got out of sync, but when you have Kaden dominating the boards and Harry, who is one of the best catch-and-shoot players I've seen in awhile, you have the pieces there to be a pretty good team.”
Alpha Omega’s next game is scheduled for Nov. 23 at home against Legacy Prep, while New Waverly is set to return to action on Friday at Brazos Christian.
