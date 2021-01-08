The Alpha Omega Academy Lions once again showed why they’re ranked among the top teams in TAPPS 3A on Friday night, beating the Brazos Christian Eagles by 51 points.
No. 2 Alpha Omega was led by senior guard Wade Williams, who had 39 points — 36 of which came in the first three quarters — during the 89-38 home win. The AOA bench stepped up as well, however, gaining some needed experience in the process.
“It was a good, solid team win,” Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones said. “Everybody got a lot of minutes tonight. I was happy with that. I was happy with the effort, especially on the defensive end. I’m always glad to get a win and move on down the road.”
Caleb Neathery was one player who came off the bench and was able to make an impact, securing four rebounds during a game in which the Lions got 12 points off the bench.
“There will always be games where we are going to use those guys,” Jones said. “The more we work them late now, the better off we will be.”
“I’m just glad everybody got to play tonight and have fun,” sophomore Kaden Judie added.
The Lions held strong defensively and set the tone early, allowing only four first-quarter points.
Brazos Christian was never able to get going on offense, and failed to score more than 12 points in a quarter. The Lions did not allow any second-chance points, pressing defensively, and forcing 10 steals on the night. Bailey Hall was able to snag two of those steals coming off the bench.
“Our defense has been pretty solid this year,” Jones said. “We’ve got some guys with some length and can cut off some passing angles. Tonight, we got our hands on a lot of passes and it turned into points on the other end.”
Next up for the Lions is a road game against Beaumont Legacy, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m on Tuesday.
