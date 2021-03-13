With a historic beatdown of the No. 7 team in the country, Sam Houston made a statement on Saturday afternoon at Bowers Stadium.
After back-to-back missed playoff appearances, the No. 12 Bearkats proved that they once again belong among the top FCS national title contenders with a 71-17 drubbing of Nicholls.
The blowout win marks the largest margin of victory and most points scored against a ranked opponent in program history, passing marks set during a 66-17 rout of the Colonels in 2017. The performance shattered the previous school record for largest win over a top-10 opponent, which was set during a 49-13 victory over No. 7 Montana State in the 2011 FCS Playoffs.
"I think we all felt a little disrespected," Sam Houston head coach K.C. Keeler said. "If you saw our team you know how good we were (last season), we just just lost three quarterbacks. We have almost that entire team back ... and we just played two of the best teams in the country and came out on the positive side."
Sam Houston struggled offensively in the opening minutes, with Nicholls safety Kevin Moore pulling down an interception on the Bearkats' first possession to set up the first score of the game — a 14-yard touchdown connection from Lindsey Scott to Dai'Jean Dixon — at the 11:36 mark of the first quarter. Sam Houston proceeded to go three-and-out on its following two drives, with junior quarterback Eric Schmid facing constant pressure from the Colonels' pass rush.
Following several adjustments late in the first quarter, however, the Bearkats began to find a groove. They first found the end zone on a contested 14-yard touchdown grab by Jequez Ezzard, who finished with three catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns — all coming in the first half.
This marked the start of a 50-3 scoring run in a span of 26 minutes by Sam Houston, which recorded 556 total yards — 219 more than its opponent.
"We were trying to run the ball up inside a little bit and were really struggling there, probably because they were trying to take that away," Keeler said. "They saw what Ramon Jefferson did in our last game and we had some injuries on the offensive line, so we started threatening them on the flank a little bit more, opening things up and getting Eric on the move a little bit.
"Some of those reverses and jet sweeps make you protect the edges, and I think (offensive coordinator) Ryan Carty did a great job of manipulating the defense with the calls we made."
Schmid, who completed 21-of-32 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions, credits the Bearkats' offensive line — which was missing two starters — with helping the offense flourish.
"They stepped up," he said. "They gave me enough time to get the ball out to the dudes I needed to, because we have a bunch of playmakers. They really stepped up to the challenge and did what they needed to do."
Meanwhile, the Sam Houston defense returned to the elite level that allowed it lead the country in four categories and rank in the top-10 in eight others last season.
The Bearkats forced four turnovers, two of which — a 24-yard interception return by Jahari Kay and a 79-yard scoop-and-score from Trevor Williams — were taken back for touchdowns.
One of the primary focuses for the Bearkat defense was slowing down senior quarterback Lindsey Scott, who erupted for 730 total yards and nine touchdowns in his first two Southland Conference games. They succeeded in doing so, with the senior graduate transfer completing just 14-of-35 passes for 186 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked four times.
"The biggest focus was stopping (Scott) and stopping the run," Kay said. "If you can't stop the run, you aren't a good defense, so we're focused on stopping the run and stopping (Scott) — because he's a great player."
Next up for Sam Houston is a road game at Lamar on March 20.
