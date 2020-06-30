While the high school football season is still months away, the 2020 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine has provided fans with plenty of content for discussion.
Among the highlights of the annual publication is its preseason rankings, both at the state and district level. Below is a look at where Walker County’s UIL teams stack up this year:
HUNTSVILLE
WIth five playoff victories and 22 total wins in the past two seasons, Huntsville has emerged as a Region III power. And although the Hornets lose over 30 seniors, including 18 starters, they are still expected to remain a threat in 2020.
Despite these departures, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has Huntsville predicted to finish second in District 10-5A, Division II — behind reigning league champion A&M Consolidated. The Tigers have some holes to fill as well, losing three FBS signees, but they do have DCTF’s preseason defensive MVP pick coming back in Vince Sheffield. Lamar Consolidated — which like Huntsville and A&M Consolidated, has represented District 10 in the playoffs each of the past two years — was picked to finish third. Montgomery, led preseason offensive MVP Brock Bolfing at quarterback, was predicted to secure the league’s fourth and final playoff spot.
Huntsville was also among the teams to crack the DCTF preseason Top 25, coming in at No. 12. Region III was represented by four teams — Fort Bend Marshall (4), A&M Consolidated (5), Barbers Hill (9) and Crosby (10) — in the top-10.
NEW WAVERLY
In a welcomed turn of events, experience won’t be an issue for New Waverly in 2020. As a result, the Bulldogs — who bring back nine starters on both sides of the ball, while losing only four seniors — haven’t been looked over in preseason predictions.
DCTF’s preseason prediction for District 13-3A, Division II has New Waverly just outside the playoff picture at No. 5. However, the magazine notes that the Bulldogs “expect to push into the playoff mix,” with junior first-team all-district quarterback Sebastine Amaro, two-way standout Ty Elder and “what looks to be a vastly improved defense” leading the way.
Newton — which is looking to claim its third state title in four seasons — was picked to finish atop the league, followed by Hemphill, which has the league’s preseason offensive MVP in running back Dre’lyn Washington. Anderson-Shiro and Corrigan-Camden were predicted to finish third and fourth, respectively.
