No. 1 Sam Houston rolls past Northern Arizona in 42-16 win

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Northern Arizona seemed primed for an upset early into the third quarter.
But, Trevor Williams had other plans.
The Sam Houston senior linebacker stepped in front of a Lumberjack pass and returned it 75 yards to seal a 42-16 season-opening win for the Bearkats on Thursday night at the Walkup Skydome.
HOUSE CALL!! 🏠📞Trevor Williams with the #Pick6 from 75 yards out for a BIG momentum swing for the Kats in the 3Q. #EatEmUpKats #NCAAFCS pic.twitter.com/lb8Lcz2fzU— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) September 3, 2021
Williams and one of the nation’s top defenses held Northern Arizona to 320 total yards, while he and his teammates secured 11 tackles in the backfield to give No. 1 Sam Houston its first victory as a member of the Western Athletic Conference. It was also the first win for the Bearkats in an indoor game outside of the annual Battle of the Piney Woods series.
The Bearkat offense compiled 591 yards of total offense in the win, led by junior quarterback Eric Schmid who was 20-of-34 passing for 269 yards and three scores. Junior running back Ramon Jefferson and graduate senior Cody Chrest each eclipsed the century mark, with Jefferson posting 107 yards on the ground, while Chrest had 114 receiving yards.
Lumberjack offense going nowhere after the Bearkat TD. 😤📈 https://t.co/oCCUxYjY7g🖥 https://t.co/bP6MJ8HzyH📻 https://t.co/IcK5E4Fk4N pic.twitter.com/qIvIDVtulq— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) September 3, 2021
TOUCHDOWN BEARKATS!!Jacob Kainer's first reception as a Kat goes for a 7-yard TD to up the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter. #EatEmUpKats #NCAAFCS 📈 https://t.co/oCCUxYjY7g🖥 https://t.co/bP6MJ8HzyH📻 https://t.co/IcK5E4Fk4N pic.twitter.com/XaH0y4dWIG— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) September 3, 2021
Sam Houston rolled to a 21-7 halftime lead with Schmid firing all three of his passing scores to Brennon Tibbs for 41 yards, Jacob Krainer for 7 yards and Noah Smith for 22 yards.
Startin' to put the flex 💪 on 'emSchmid now with 3 TDs after he connects for a 22-yard score with Noah SmithKats up 21-0 in the 2Q #EatEmUpKats #NCAAFCS 📈 https://t.co/oCCUxYjY7g🖥 https://t.co/bP6MJ8HzyH📻 https://t.co/IcK5E4Fk4N pic.twitter.com/ozG8KTGmSx— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) September 3, 2021
However, NAU started to garner some of the momentum heading into the break with a second-quarter touchdown and a third-quarter field goal to bring the Lumberjacks within 11.
The 75-yard pick-six from Williams, followed with a Smith TD run from 7-yards out to put the game away in the third. Jefferson added points off a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Kats cash in!!Noah Smith finds the end zone for the second time tonight and Sam Houston takes advantage of the turnover to push the lead to 35-10. #EatEmUpKats #NCAAFCS 📈 https://t.co/ykDDaHLBb8🖥 https://t.co/v0Vhbh3E52📻 https://t.co/ykxwyR22q1 pic.twitter.com/21cfiJb3zV— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) September 3, 2021
Ramon! C'mon!Jefferson goes into the end zone for the first time tonight and the Kats answer NAU with a score of their own. Kats up 42-16 early in the 4Q #EatEmUpKats 📈 https://t.co/ykDDaHLBb8🖥 https://t.co/v0Vhbh3E52📻 https://t.co/ykxwyR22q1 pic.twitter.com/QNoRV7Zrr5— Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) September 3, 2021
This was the fourth meeting between the Bearkats and the Lumberjacks, the first meeting coming in 2001.
UP NEXT
The Bearkats will return to the comfortable confines of Bowers Stadium next Saturday and face Southeast Missouri in its final non-conference game of the season. The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff.