HUNTSVILLE — Ramon Jefferson rushed for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Sam Houston shut out Jackson State for three quarters on their way to a 42-7 win on Saturday at Bowers Stadium.
The victory put No. 1 Sam Houston (6-0, 4-0 WAC-ASUN Challenge) on a direct path towards picking up the automatic qualifier into the FCS Playoffs.
During the first half of Saturday’s game junior quarterback Eric Schmid struggled to find his groove, missing three receivers early. However, after the break he found his tick.
The junior finished his night throwing for 227 yards and two touchdowns, with graduate Jequez Ezzard leading the receivers with seven receptions for 84 yards and a score.
The defense played a big part in this game for the Kats.
Senior corner Zyon McCollum was able to snag an interception, while also forcing two fumbles throughout the game. His twin brother Tristan finished the game with two pass breakups to keep the JSU offense off the field.
‘Swarm and compete’ has been the motto for the team this year and they did just that tonight as Jevon Leon and Jahari Kay both split through the defensive line to gain sacks while the defense as a whole got 12 quarterback hits on the night. They were constantly in the backfield not allowing JSU’s quarterback Zerrick Cooper any time to throw the ball.
The Gamecocks were able to find about as much success as anybody against the Sam Houston run defense.
JSU finished with 123 yards on the ground against the strong defensive front with their lone score coming from a QB sneak.
NEXT UP
Sam Houston will take a road trip up to Stephenville for a Saturday evening game against Tarleton on Oct 30. Jacksonville State will return home for a matchup against Central Arkansas.
