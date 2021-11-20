Following an unblemished run to the national title earlier this year, Sam Houston has set a mark that few college football teams accomplish.
The Bearkats have won 20 straight games in a single calendar year.
No. 1 Sam Houston (10-0, 5-0WAC/ASUN CHALLENGE) was able to get out to a quick 21-0 lead that eventually ended with a 35-9 win at Abilene Christian.
With the win, Sam Houston will finish the season as the lone undefeated FCS team, with the playoffs set to begin next week.
Junior quarterback Eric Schmid led his team down the field on his first two drives as the Kats took a quick 14-0 lead. Schmid finished the game throwing for 244 yards and three touchdowns, but more importantly, he didn’t throw an interception.
The running game remained as the Bearkats strong suit on offense, as junior back Ramon Jefferson rushed for 86 yards and a score, but it was sophomore Noah Smith who came through when I counted. Smith finished the game with a hat trick of touchdowns.
Receiving for the Bearkats remained a typical spread as seven players caught the ball. Graduate Jequez Ezzard finished with a team-high five catches and 105 yards. Graduate Cody Chrest caught one pass for nine yards but took a fall at the end and was helped off the field.
The defense for Sam Houston played their game and kept the Wildcats out of the endzone while holding ACU to just 265 total yards. The Wildcats were held to 91 yards on the ground.
Junior linebacker Trevor Williams led the team with six total tackles while getting a tackle for loss, but it was senior Scean Mustin who had a big day in the backfield with 1.5 sacks.
Kameryn Alexander also finished with an interception that led to the Bearkats offense gaining their first score of the second half.
Now that the Kats have finished their regular-season slate, they will await tomorrow’s FCS Selection show to determine their fate for the playoffs. And with Montana getting a 29-10 win over Montana State, the Kats have a good chance at the No. 1 spot.
