The top-ranked Alpha Omega Lions took a step toward their second consecutive state championship on Saturday afternoon.
Alpha Omega had four players score in double figures as it held off New Braunfels Christian for a 74-63 victory in the TAPPS 3A state quarterfinals. Wade Williams led the Lions with 33 points, followed by Caleb Neathery with 12 and Kaden Judie and Harrison Allen with 11 each.
Next up for Alpha Omega is a showdown with the winner of Hill Country Christian and Waco Reicher in the state semifinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.