As has been the case for the majority of the 2020-21 season, victory was never in doubt for the top-ranked Alpha Omega Academy Lions in Tuesday night’s TAPPS 3A playoff game against Waco Vanguard.
And this time, it was an all-around team effort.
Playing in front of a raucous home crowd, the Lions rolled over Waco Vanguard 79-36 to advance to the quarterfinals — leaving the defending state champions just one win away from the final four.
“I tell them every day that it's one game at a time, and they're going to get a little tougher as we go,” Alpha Omega head coach Wes Jones said. “The better teams are still in it, so it's going to be a last-man-standing kind of deal. We feel like we're right there with anybody and we're ready to go.”
With the Vanguard defense placing an emphasis on containing AOA leading scorer Wade Williams, the Lions’ supporting cast rose to the occasion.
Blaine Ringo and Mason Wallace in particular stepped up. Ringo scored 10 of his 16 points during the first two quarters, while also finishing with 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Wallace knocked down a trio of 3-pointers off the bench for all nine of his points in the first half.
Kaden Judie posted a double-double, pulling down 12 boards to go along with 17 points and four blocks. Caleb Neathery also scored in double figures, adding 12 points on four 3-pointers.
“They’re critical,” Williams said of his teammates. “For us to win state, we have to have people like them step up and hit some shots.”
“They came out with a little bit of a different game plan defensively, and were really trying to focus on Wade, Harrison (Allen) and Kaden,” Jones added. “I thought Wade did a great job of handling the situation and getting other people involved. Overall, it was a great team effort.”
Coming off a 30-point outburst in Alpha Omega’s season opener, Williams was held to just six points in the first half. With the help of timely deep shooting, however, the all-state guard was able to find a groove in the second half and finish with a game-high 20 points.
"He's going to see something different like that every night with people trying to stop him,” Jones said. “Caleb and Mason stepped up and hit some big shots to keep them honest, and Wade did a good job of figuring out what the defense was doing and just playing into it.”
With the bulk of the contributors back from last year’s group, which won the first state title in program history, the Lions are confident that they can maintain their success against tougher competition in future rounds.
“That was just an overall amazing experience,” Ringo said. “I can’t wait to have that same experience with this team.”
The Lions will face the winner of New Braunfels Christian and Temple Holy Trinity later this week.
