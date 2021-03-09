The Alpha Omega Academy Lions moved up from 2A to 3A during the offseason, but that hasn't stopped them from dominating the competition.
Now, the Lions are just one win away from their second consecutive TAPPS state championship.
Faced with one of its toughest tests of the season, No. 1 Alpha Omega held strong to defeat Bishop Reicher 55-40 in the state semifinals. Wade Williams led AOA in scoring with 21 points, while Harrison Allen added 12 points on four 3-pointers in the first half.
Next up for the Lions is a showdown with the winner of Midland Classical and Denton Calvary in Saturday's state title game at A&M Consolidated in College Station. The time has yet to be determined.
